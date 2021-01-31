Seven area schools will host district tournaments when the Class A and B state basketball playoffs get underway the second weekend of February, with multiple first-round matchups on the docket that feature two local teams.
District tournaments will be played Thursday, Feb. 11 through Saturday. Feb. 13, with start times at 6 and 8 p.m. If there are only three teams to a district, the highest seed will get a bye into the district championship game, with the play-in games being held on Friday night.
In Class A, four Southwest Oklahoma schools will serve as tournament hosts, with Area III games being played at the gyms of Fletcher, Geronimo, Central High and Fort Cobb-Broxton. However, in the girls bracket, Geronimo is the only of those four teams getting a first-round bye. The Blue Jays will face the winner of Snyder and Waurika. Meanwhile, their male counterparts must get past Waurika to get the chance to play No. 11 Snyder.
Meanwhile, the Sterling girls gets the benefit of the bye in the Fort Cobb district, waiting on the winner of the host Mustangs and Rush Springs. The Fort Cobb boys, who finished the ranking period at No. 1 (the final rankings were posted on Jan. 11), await the winner of Sterling and Rush Springs. The Fletcher girls get to host, but must upset defending state runner-up Canute just to advance to past Friday night, with the winner getting No. 15 Binger-Oney. The Fletcher boys meet up with Binger-Oney in the late game on Friday with a date with No. 9 Canute on the line.
The Carnegie boys girls are the top seeds in the Central High district, with the hosts playing Southwest Covenant on Friday night. The Bronchos’ Stephens County rivals from Empire head to Burns Flat, where both the boys and girls will face the hosts from Burns-Flat Dill City on Friday night.
In Area III of Class B, Tipton and Temple play hosts in an area with few first-round byes, but plenty of area teams. Perhaps no bracket is more full of local flavor than District 7, held in Temple, where the Tigers welcome Grandfield and Big Pasture. Tipton and Mountain View-Gotebo could meet in both of the district title games with wins on Thursday and Friday night. Chattanooga sends its teams to Lookeba-Sickles, while Indiahoma heads to Fox.
And in Class B, Area IV, Cyril will not only play host, but both sets of Pirates each have a bye into Saturday’s title games, guaranteeing their spots in the Regionals in Varnum the following weekend.
Regionals will be held Feb. 18-20 and Area round being held Feb. 25-27. Area III of Class A will once again host its Area-round games at Cache High School, while Class B’s Area III games will be held at Chickasha and Area IV at Byng.