OKLAHOMA CITY — After being housed in Tulsa for the past decade-plus, the Class 6A and 5A state basketball tournaments are going to be more centrally located.
The Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association (OSSAA) Board of Directors followed the recommendation of Executive Director David Jackson and the OSSAA staff on Wednesday to approve the Lloyd Noble Center at the University of Oklahoma in Norman as the primary site for the Class 6A and 5A state basketball tournaments for 2022, 2023 and 2024.
The Mabee Center on the campus of Oral Roberts University in Tulsa had been the primary site for the state tournaments the past 12 years. While the state championship games would be played at the Mabee Center, quarterfinal and semifinal games were often held at high schools in the Tulsa area.
“After evaluating the bids we received and having further discussion with each site, the bid from the University of Oklahoma was the best one for our member schools,” Jackson said. “We had an excellent run at the Mabee Center and look forward to bringing that same type of state tournament atmosphere to Norman.”
The 2022 Class 6A-5A Basketball State Tournaments will be held March 10-12.