It’s never easy to have a role or position taken away. For athletes, losing one’s starting job ranks right behind injury and losing as worst fears.
For James Clark, he is opting to use it as a learning moment.
After starting at middle linebacker for the Eisenhower Eagles for much of last season and through the first couple of games this season, Clark was relegated to coming off of the sideline. It was a humbling experience for the senior, one that he said opened his eyes a bit.
“It showed me that there’s not guaranteed starting spot for anyone,” Clark said. “People are going to try to come take it, you’ve just got to get it back.”
Clark has responded positively, continuing to play hard and continuing to learn. It’s showing up on the field, as evidenced by plays like his fumble recovery against Guymon two games ago. That work ethic was instilled into James by his father, who worked hard to support his family.
“Growing up, I always looked up to my dad because he’s always worked hard for what he’s got,” Clark said. “We lived paycheck to paycheck for a while. I didn’t always get to spend a lot of time with him, but I didn’t really understand what he was doing until I got older. I think he’s taught me to be a better man because family comes first.”
It is often said that the middle linebacker is the “quarterback of the defense” when it comes to having to have a certain vision and intelligence of the game. And off the field especially, Clark certainly ranks high in the intelligence field. He currently is working with the National Guard under the military occupational specialty (MOS) of fire control, where he can use lessons from his favorite subject: math.
“I got to plot out stuff on maps, it deals a lot with maps,” he said.
Even though James said Calculus is his favorite class, he still plans to take the AP test so he won’t have to take any more math in college.