Elgin head football coach Chalmer Wyatt said he could go on and on about offensive tackle Zachary Cizek. But the 6’2” senior is most notable for his professionalism both on and off the field.
“He’s a professional whether he’s on the field or off,” Wyatt said. “He’s here every day working hard in practice and the classroom. He’s always willing to do anything you ask him to do. We’re privileged to have him on the team.”
Off the field, Cizek says he like to play video games, with NBA 2K being his favorite. The player also said his time has been taken up with a recent move and helping his family organize their new home.
Cizek has been playing football since seventh grade and hopes his on-field talents as a right tackle will allow him to play college ball. Like many high school players in the state of Oklahoma, Cizek said he would love to be a Sooner, but already has an offer from Southwestern Oklahoma State University. However, Cizek is unsure what degree he’ll pursue after he picks a school.
“I love football,” Cizek said. “I like to punish other people on the field, but I also love that so many different people from different backgrounds can come together for the common goal of winning.”
Friday, Sep. 4, Cizek and the Elgin Owls will host Anadarko for their first game since COVID-19 began.