MacArthur made it a great senior night as the boys rolled to a 95-51 victory over Ardmore Friday night.
Earlier the Mac girls edged Ardmore 71-68.
The LHS boys ranb into trouble against powerful Midwest City, losing 52-45.
Eisenhower girls may not have pulled out a win but in the early going the 5A club gave Class 6A power Choctaw a tough fight before the grind of two straight nights of action cost the Eagles down the stretch in a 69-39 loss.
“We came out there early and really punched them in the nose and were leading 14-7 at one point and forced them to call time and regroup,” Ike girls coach Daniel Wall said. “We were really aggressive and I loved the fight in our bunch. But in the second quarter we turned it over too many times and they started to build their lead up.”
KK Sanders led the Ike girls with 14 and Anjoley Clayton added 10 more as the Eagles wrapped up the regular season.
The Ike girls will face Duncan at the Ardmore regional Thursday at 6:30 p.m.
Correction
In the Friday edition of The Constitution the wrong player was credited with two key free throws late in the game with MacArthur High School.
The correct player hitting those free throws was Moriah Hall, not Naomi Smith who quit the team and is no longer with the program. The Constitution regrets the error.