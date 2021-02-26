While regional playoffs opened for girls basketball teams in 5A and 6A on Thursday night, their male counterparts start regional tournaments tonight, with regional championships held Saturday night.
Like on the girls side, two of the three Lawton schools are on the road in tough matchups. The Lawton High boys face regional host Edmond Santa Fe at 8 p.m. Thanks to an odd east-west split in Class 5A, the Eisenhower boys head to the Tulsa area, placed in a regional hosted by Coweta, pitted against Glenpool in the first round. Tip-off is scheduled for 6 p.m.
Also like on the girls side, MacArthur will host a regional. However, the Mac boys already have a ticket to the area round punched, as Capitol Hill preemptively backed out of the tournament. The Highlanders, ranked No. 3 in the final Class 5A poll, will face the winner of Duncan and Noble in Saturday night’s regional final, slated for a 7 p.m. start time.
Mac boys look to finish ‘unwritten’ story
MacArthur (19-2) is in the midst of a 15-game winning streak heading into Saturday’s regional final game. The Highlanders have not won any of those games by fewer than 11 points. Despite not being tested often in the past two months, head coach Marco Gagliardi is not worried about his players being uncomfortable in adverse situations. With seasoned seniors like Brandon Cowan, Danquez Dawsey and Earl Moseby, Gagliardi feels like the bigger factor could be the layoff from the recent snow storm.
“I’m more worried about playing a regional game after 15 days off. How long is it going to take for us to knock the rust off?,” Gagliardi said. “They’ve played in big games. They’ve been to state tournaments. They’re not going to be scared.”
The Highlanders made the state quarterfinals in in 2019 and qualified for the state tournament again last year before COVID-19 wiped it out. But the school still does not have a boys state basketball championship. While this year’s team has been historically good, Gagliardi’s team doesn’t want to rest on its laurels just yet.
“The story’s kind of unwritten still. Ultimately, this team is going to be judged based on how we do in the postseason,” Gagliardi said. “Regardless, I think this will go down as one of the top five teams MacArthur has had. If they want to be in the top one, they need to win a championship.”
Wiley enjoying final ride with gritty team
It’s the dream of every athlete and coach to go out on top, to end one’s career with a championship, or at the very least, a magical season.
Lawton High boys coach Eric Wiley’s attempt to achieve such an exit begins tonight when his Wolverines face Edmond Santa Fe at Santa Fe’s home gym. On the surface, the magical ride to go out on would have been last season, when LHS went 19-3 in the regular season before two losses in the area round ended the Wolverines’ state title dreams.
But it was this year, after 12 years as the head coach at Lawton High, that Wiley decided it was time. And while Wiley doesn’t regret his decision to retire, the bittersweet feelings are beginning to sink in.
“I can feel it, of course, but I don’t want it end,” Wiley said.
He doesn’t have a state tournament appearance as a head coach, but his impact has carried all the same. With most of his players coming from lower-income households with often just one parent, he has served as a coach, but also as a mentor for the teens who’ve come through the program.
“It’s been a pleasure for me, coaching at Lawton High, because I played here,” Wiley said. “It’s been a pleasure trying to teach these guys, outside of basketball, how to be young men, be productive members of the community, that’s why I got into coaching. It’s about life after basketball. When you leave here, I don’t care where you go, you represent Lawton.
As for his team this season, it’s been filled with growing pains as the young Wolverines struggled to a 3-18 record. However, with players like Javon Dean, Donte Fisher, Devarius Hardy and Devin Simpson playing hard and contributing every night, the record isn’t indicative of how well the Wolverines have played of late. This was no more evident than in the last game they played, trailing highly-ranked MacArthur by only six points in the fourth quarter.
“With COVID, it’s been up-and-down,” Wiley said. “If we play like we did against Mac, with the team we have now, we’ll be tough to beat.”
Ike boys setting foundation for future
Playing a roster chock-full of freshmen and sophomores can be frustrating for Eisenhower boys head coach Daryl Collins at times. Add in the chaos of 2020-21 — COVID-19, snow storms and gym repairs that meant Eisenhower didn’t even get a game at their home gym — and it’s been a year many Ike fans would like to put in the past.
But Collins is seeing things from the perspective of the future. With a core group of players who still have 2-3 years left in high school, Collins not only sees plenty of young talent, he sees players who are excited to work hard.
“They work their tails off and they’re buying into what we want to do,” Collins said. “I know one thing, we’ll compete.”
The Eagles (3-13) have to head to Coweta for their regional. While it seemed like Ike got the short end of the placement stick, Collins isn’t dwelling on what he can’t control.
“It is what is,” Collins said. “We’re gonna make it a full day. We’re going to leave here early, stop for lunch at a nice restaurant, get there, take our time, rest before the game and play some basketball. If we win, we’ll stay.”