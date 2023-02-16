Anyone who has witnessed some of the recent intracity basketball games is well aware of the competitive nature of the athletes and the students supporting the three local high schools.
That was clearly evident Tuesday at Lawton High School for the second of the Eisenhower-Lawton High basketball doubleheaders. There were large numbers of LPS police, administrators from across the system and others ready to nip any problems before they reached the level of the ejections and issues that disrupted the earlier boys game.
At the complete opposite of that intensity is an amazing sign of solidarity with another local athletic program, the LPS swim team.
Just hours before the hoops action, about 30 young athletes from all three high schools were bonding, practicing and enjoying each other at the Lawton YMCA, all under the watchful eye of young coach Shannon Grochow.
There wasn’t any tension, just student-athletes enjoying each other’s company. They not only practice together, they travel together and even during competition they support each other.
Friday numerous members of the team will be in Edmond or the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association State Swim Championships.
The group includes swimmers from seniors down to an emerging freshman, a pair of twins and many who never envisioned a career in the pool.
Eisenhower seniors twins Addison and Dalton Sawyer got their start swimming at the Goodyear pool in the summers and one of the adults at the pool said they ought to give it a go at the competitive level.
“I’ve probably been swimming competitive for about eight years,” Dalton said. “I had been playing baseball but when I started swimming I found it enjoyable. I’ve always been a competitive person and the more I swam the more I wanted to keep advancing in the sport.”
Dalton will be swimming in the 100 backstroke and 100 freestyle individual events and also swim on two Ike relay teams.
“The 100 back is my favorite event and my best time is 54.1,” Dalton said. “My goal is to beat that at State and if I can do that I should have a good chance to make the finals. I’ve qualified for State all four years and my best finish thus far has been ninth, so I’m determined to beat that this year.”
Twin sister Addison will test her skills in the 100 backstroke and the 500 freestyle, plus she will be on two relays.
“I’ve been able to qualify for State all four years as well but now I’d like to medal and I think the 100 back is my best chance,” she said. “I swam a 1:05 at regionals and I just want to keep getting lower this week. My best finish thus far has been a 12th so getting to the finals would be a good goal.”
The Sawyer twins have already started planning their college futures and both are interesting in swimming in college if the opportunity arises.
“We’ve both toured a couple of schools, William Jewell an Augustana, and we are going to go to a couple more later,” Dalton said. “We want to swim and we want a good college education. I am planning to major in biology and then apply to dental school.”
Sister Addison has her sights set on a career as well.
“I am thinking seriously about either being a physical therapist or occupational therapist,” she said. “I think both of those careers would be rewarding.”
Another top local swimmer is Michael Gonzalez from MacArthur a senior who has been competing for seven years and is eager to do well in his final State meet.
“I will be swimming the 50 and 100 free and I feel good about both of those events,” Gonzalez said. “I am ranked fourth in both heading into State. My best in the 50 is 22.85 and if I can get below 22 I should medal. There is just one swimmer below 22 so that is the key number to make this week for me.”
Gonzalez goes to State in the 100 free with a best time of 51.31 and that’s just behind a pair of sub-51 times and right behind Marlow’s Gage Davoult with a 51.07 so those two area swimmers should have a good battle at State.
Like the Sawyer twins, Gonzalez is also looking at his college options.
“Right now, I’m just waiting to see what opportunities God has for me,” he said. “I’m thinking about majoring in business and marketing and see what options are out there in the job market when I get out of college.”
The young freshman standout is Rohan Mariano who has plenty of fans on the team.
“He’s swimming the 200 and 500 free,” Gonzalez said of his fellow Mac swimmer. “You could put him in any event and he’d be competitive. He’s been great since he started swimming competitively.”
Mariano comes to State ranked third in the 200 free with a time of 1:51.98, which trails just title favorite Keegan Lassiter of Mt. Saint Mary with a 1:48.65 and John Nguyen of McGuinness with a 1:50.88.
Mariano has a 5:04.04 in the 500 free and that time is second behind William Schenk of Holland Hall who is the title favorite after posting a 5:01.74 in regionals.
“I didn’t have any family member swim but when I got involved it just seemed to come easy,” Mariano said. “I’ve been swimming a good deal at the competitive level before I became a freshman and could swim with the city team. I’ve been doing pretty well and I’m excited about the chance to medal.
“Finishing second at Area was good but I’m pretty competitive and always want to win.”
Grochow, a former LPS swimmer, has served as coach for five seasons and while the team does everything together, the OSSAA will not allow LPS to combine the three schools into one team.
“It’s been tried several times but they say that if we were allowed to combine the three schools it would be unfair,” she said. “There are many other teams that will take more than our total number of swimmers but we’ve been turned down several times.”
That means that the local schools will be well down the team standings regardless of how they fare.
“It will be the same schools fighting it out in Class 5A; Shawnee, Altus, McGuinness and Tulsa Kelly,” Grochow said.
Mac boys have qualified in the 200 medley relay with Luke Blackmon, Hayden Bentley, Travis Murphy and Alex Weaver comprising that unit.
Gonzalez will lead off Mac’s 200 free relay with Luke Blackmon, Daniel Saliba and Mariano on the anchor. In addition, Saliba will swim the 100 breast and Blackmon the 100 back.
On the girls side for Mac, its 200 and 400 free relay units will compete with Alysasa Rauscher, Emily Morales, Kristina Thornton, Harleigh Strickland and Maddy Strickland swimming those events.
In addition, Rausher will swim the 200 free and 100 back and Strickland will swim the 500 free.
Two other Mac swimmers, Travis Murphy (100 fly) and Ian Leroux (500 free) will also be competing.
For Eisenhower in Class 6A, the 200 medley relay of Claire Kirby, Sawyer, Makayla Flenoury and Grace Cho have qualified along with the 200 boys relay with Liam Wallace-Jones, Sawyer, Brayden Ratliff and Charles Hinton swimming the legs. Wallace also will compete in the 100 free and 100 back.
Ike is also taking Lucas Holstine, Alyssan Carmon and Alma Padua Contreras as relay alternates.