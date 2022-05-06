EDMOND — Eisenhower and MacArthur still have soccer teams in the Class 5A playoffs, and will attempt to claim semifinal spots Friday night.
The MacArthur girls will play Bishop McGuinness at 6 p.m., with the game being played at Edmond Santa Fe. Mac beat El Reno in extra time in the first round, while McGuinness beat Duncan 10-0.
The Eisenhower boys play at 7 p.m. at Southeast. Ike is coming off a dramatic 3-2 win over Bishop McGuinness in extra time, while Southeast beat Duncan, 3-0.
Meanwhile, in Class 4A, the Cache girls were beaten in the second round by Clinton on Thursday, 2-0.