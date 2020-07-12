The final rounds of the 15th Annual Open City Championship Tournament will be held at Thunderbird Lanes today, looking to crown a city champion and put an end to the 2019-2020 tournament season.
At least, as far as the association is concerned anyway.
A refresher on those leading prior to this weekend, along with Scratch Singles and All Events standings are as follows:
First place team with 2864 handicap is “Mzsfzts of Sozety”, Shannan Brown, Gary Tubbs Jr., David Yett and Chris Yett.
The father/son duo of Dave and Chris Yett are also leading in doubles with 1480 and Chris is holding down first place in handicap singles with a 793 and scratch singles with 737.
Chris Yett’s All Events total has him in the lead with 2317 handicap and All Events scratch, where bowler of the year points are awarded.
Yett ended up with 2149 for a scratch all events total, followed by Mark Hill, 2079, Steve Lindsay, 1972, David Yett, 1842 and in fifth, Tony Faustner, 1841.
Final standings will be in next week’s bowling news.
On the League Front
David Sherwood was the week’s star player, nearing an 800 series while bowling in the Guys and Dolls league where he put games of 223, 278 and 287 together for a 788 series.
The Summer Scratch Trio league also saw some impressive scoring, including the season’s first 1K on four games.
Leading the pack with 1006 was Mark Hill who rolled 234 and 269 his first set and 247, 256 his sec-ond to make up the series.
A close second was Keith Thompson who went 259 and 186 before starting his next two game block with the front ten strikes.
Thompson ended up with 289 followed by a 237 to end the night with 971.
Steve Lindsay had a good read rolling 956 on games of 263, 236, 231 and 226 and Mason Sterkel had a hiccup in game three and still finished with 940. Sterkel had games of 248, 244, 190 and 258.
Those with a strong front three include Jeff Janssen with 734 on games of 257, 269 and 208 and James Biscaino who rolled 235, 254 and 224 for 713.
Andrea Halstead tops the women’s honor roll with a 675 series posted in the TNT league where she sandwiched the women’s high game of the week of 267, between games of 204.
And in senior league news, Robert Copeland had the week’s top series of 699, bowled in the Entertainers league on games of 247, 238 and 214.
No-Tap News
You know if scores are up in regular league, they are soaring in no-tap, as was the case in last week’s 9 — Pin No Tap competitions at Thunderbird Lanes.
Starting with the Tuesday No-Tappers where both Brant Hill and Mike McLester kicked off the day with no-tap 300 games.
McLester went on to finish with a 754 total and Hill tapped out at 751 but shooting the day’s high series was JP Nauman who had games of 254, 280 and 252 for 796.
On the Youth side, Mikey York took high series with 675 but Carter Croft got high game honors for a 276.
Cleo Travis found conditions to his favor, totaling out at 874 to take first place in the July 3rd, Senior 9 Pin No Tap Colorama.
Charles Norman took second with 835 and Walter Keithley rolled 808 with handicap for third.
And for the third straight week, Sue Avis snagged first in the women’s division totaling out at 703.
High games of the event include a no-tap 300 game by Robert Copeland, an 11 in a row 298 by James Williams and an 11 in a row 296 by Mike Sneed.
Sneed rolled a 736 to win the scratch side event, followed by Robert Copeland’s 711.
Mystery Doubles winners were Sam Bowman/Carl Christman, 549, and Don Ginter Jr./Justin Williams, 526, for game one.
Game two went to Charles Norman/Cleo Travis, 619 and Mike Sneed with Walter Keithley took second with 607.
Game three saw repeat winners with Ginter/Williams taking first with 580 and Norman/Travis taking second with 573.
Strike pot winners were Sam Bowman, Carl Christman and Don Ginter Jr.
Ginter also hit a jackpot, winning the first bonus special ticket shot of the day the “21 Jackpot”.
Ginter knocked over the required twenty-one pins with counts of eight, seven and six.
Charline Paslay had back to back seven counts in an attempt at the Match Play ticket but nine fell on her last roll, raining on her parade.
And Charles Norman pulled the number 3 pill in the Pill Draw.
Norman had the right idea, going for the corner; the ball had another idea, and headed for the ditch. The rest is history.
The senior 9-Pin No-Tap Colorama is held every Friday afternoon, starting at 1pm. This event is open to all bowlers with verifiable averages age 50 and above.
What’s Happening?
Po-Boy Tournaments, Thunderbird Lanes, Monday’s 7pm sign up by 6:30pm. Check in advance, event subject to change.
Luck O’ the Irish tournament (Mixed Scotch Doubles) has been rescheduled for Saturday, July 25th. En-tries are available at Thunderbird Lanes. Only 17 team spots remaining.
Stay healthy, be safe and tune in next week for more bowling news.