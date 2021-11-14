The 17th annual Greater Lawton-Fort Sill Open City Championship tournament will conclude at Twin Oaks Bowling Center this afternoon with a better than average turn out in this year’s attendance.
A lot of good scores have been posted and we will have the final results in next week’s bowling news but the leaders so far are as follows.
Leading in team is “Modern Classic” with 2790 for totals. Bowlers include Johnathan McCoy, James Clemons, Kenny Ratke and Richard Jacoby.
McCoy and Clemons are leading in doubles as well with 1471.
McCoy rolled career highs during the event and is also sitting in first place in All Events Handicap with 2194.
Lee Brown put a 757 at the top of the handicap singles list and Richard Jacoby is sitting in first in All Events scratch with 2101.
Tune in next week for the final results.
Other League Highlights
Richard Jacoby posted the week’s high game of 280 and high series of 745 during the City Open event.
Phil Kilmartin was right behind in league play with a 741 series bowled in the TNT league with closing games of 278 and 279.
Kellan Hill was also in the groove in TNT action, posting 278, 198 and 246 for a 722.
Catching up on Goodyear news, week 10 showed Ted Williams with 717 on games of 235, 235 and 247, Matt Casey with 716 that went 234, 279 and 203 and Michael Gillian with 222, 235 and 258 for a 715.
Gillian upped his entry to a 728 after games of 203, 256 and 269 on week 11 when Tory Morales rolled 707 on games of 207, 254 and 246.
And a shout out to Michael Jones who was bowling off a 171 average and rolled games of 168, 223 and 247 for a 638 series.
Keith Thompson led in the Suburban league with a 725 series that included games of 259, 221 and 245.
Jim Bomboy followed with 214, 258 and 237 for a 709 and Ray Johnson rounded out the top three with 707 on games of 209, 230 and 268.
Jimmy Prater topped the Early Birds with a 720 that went 238, 216 and 266 and kudos to Marshon Williams for his first 200 game of 213.
Robert Copeland was the senior bowler of the week with a 704 series posted in the Entertainers league on games of 179, 268 and 257.
Copeland, along with Phil Kilmartin, was also the high rollers in Friday night’s Guys and Dolls, both scoring 700 on the nose.
Youth Highlights
Mikey York put together triple sixes in the TBird Legends last Saturday morning, scoring 263 out of the gate.
York added 213 and 190 to make up the series.
From the same league, Caden Burk was a distant second with 543 and Carter Croft rounded out the top three with 521.
Ali Biscaino started strong with a 211 game but lost her line as the day wore on but still managed to bust 500 with 518.
No-Tap News
No-tap scoring lacked luster last week with not a single no-tap 300 rolled.
Tuesday No-Tappers was led by David Fishbeck with 264-224-265 for a 753 but congrats goes to Fishbeck’s teammate Jane Lansberry for a season’s best 629 that included a 241 for openers.
Lee Brown took first place in the weekly senior 9-Pin No-Tap Colorama last Friday afternoon, putting up an 827 handicap series on games of 264, 245 and 255.
Barry Morris settled for second with 784 on scratch no-tap games of 232, 243 and 255.
Margit Augustine won the ladies division with a 786, followed by Marianne Hartley with 772.
Scratch singles winners were Lee Brown, 764, Barry Morris, 730 and Sam Bowman, 722.
Mystery Doubles results:
(Gm 1, 1st) Margit Augustine/Barry Morris, 526
(Gm 1, 2nd) Charles Norman/Damon Foster, 507
(Gm 2, 1st) Don Ginter Jr./James Williams, 554
(Gm 2, 2nd) Sam Bowman/Richard Payette, 524
(Gm 3, 1st) Karin Monahan/ Marianne Hartley, 546
(Gm 3, 2nd) Margit Augustine/Barry Morris, 534
Strike pot winners were Charles Norman and Lee Brown.
There was no Special Challenge shot winners even though Peggy Towne came very close to winning the Match Play prize. Towne rolled two strikes in a row before being robbed on her third ball of another strike by a stubborn single pin.
The Senior 9 Pin No-Tap Colorama is held every Friday afternoon at 1 p.m. at Thunderbird lanes for senior bowlers age 50 and over with verifiable averages.