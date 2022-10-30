Lawton High School had its most explosive game of the season Friday and the 56-17 rout of Putnam City North clinched a home playoff game in two weeks.

The Wolverines, who scored on all four of their second-half possessions, have one more game remaining against Northwest Classen and regardless of that outcome LHS will be the fourth-place team in District 6A(II)-2 and host a team from District 6A(II)-1 in the first round.

Recommended for you