Lawton High School had its most explosive game of the season Friday and the 56-17 rout of Putnam City North clinched a home playoff game in two weeks.
The Wolverines, who scored on all four of their second-half possessions, have one more game remaining against Northwest Classen and regardless of that outcome LHS will be the fourth-place team in District 6A(II)-2 and host a team from District 6A(II)-1 in the first round.
The Panthers had no solution to stop the LHS offense as it kept finding huge holes up front and Damarius Hardy had a solid game throwing the ball to set up several scores.
But most of the time it was running back Nate Jones who carried 2, 3 or 4 defenders with him on numerous runs Friday.
Pene Vasigote got the first LHS score on a short run, then Hardy hit Tyrone Amacker for the second TD.
Hardy added a short TD run late in the first half, then Vasigote intercepted a PCN pass to set up another score, this one from Jones from three yards out.
The Panthers rallied to score a TD just 52 seconds before the half to make it 28-14.
PCN got three more on a field goal early in the third period before LHS went wild on offense, scoring four more times to erase all doubt.
Hardy scored two more TDs in that surge, Jones added another one and Zane Kukerich tacked on the final TD and Joseph Kim capped another big game with nine PATs.
The Wolverines will be joined in the playoffs by several other area teams and even a few more could slip into the playoffs if things fall their way.
Here is a look at the districts involving city-area teams and the playoff field is stacking up:
District 5A-1
Midwest City leads the district with a 6-0 record heading into Friday’s battle against 5-1 Elgin on the Owls’ home turf. The winner of Friday’s game will be the champion and the loser the runner-up.
El Reno has come on strong at 4-2 and it has to go to Altus and beat the Bulldogs Friday to nail down third. MacArthur and Noble are both 3-3 and meet Friday with the winner advancing as the fourth-place team.
Duncan and Altus have both been eliminated.
District 5A-2
Carl Albert has clinched the title and McGuinness will be second.
Guthrie and Piedmont are 3-2 but Guthrie has winless Shawnee in its final game while Piedmont must face Carl Albert. Should both win, Guthrie has the head-to-head victory.
Eisenhower, which lost a 27-0 decision to Guthrie Friday, will have a chance to finish fifth if the Eagles can beat OC Southeast Friday at Cameron Stadium.
District 4A-1
Elk City has clinched the title at 5-0 but there could be some interesting changes below the Elks.
Weatherford has already finished 4-2 while Clinton and Chickasha are 3-2 and could join Weatherford with wins this week. Clinton plays winless Woodward so there is a good chance it will advance in third.
The wild card could be 2-3 Cache, which hosts Chickasha Friday. If the Bulldogs could pull off the upset of the Chicks, they would both be 3-3 and Cache would advance.
District 3A-1
Metro Christian is the champion regardless of how it fares this week against North Rock Creek since Metro beat Perkins-Tryon, which will finish second if it beats winless Mannford.
Anadarko and Kingfisher are tied at 4-2 and they meet Friday at Warrior Stadium with the winner getting third and the loser fourth.
District 3A-2
This is an easy one as 5-1 Marlow hosts 6-0 Heritage Hall Friday with the winner earning the title and the loser finishing second.
It gets more complex for the other two spots with Lone Grove and Pauls Valley both coming in at 4-2 as they are set to play each other. Plainview could get into the picture if Lone Grove wins, however, if Pauls Valley wins Plainview would get bumped due to a head-to-head loss to the Panthers.
District 2A-3
Washington is 6-0 in district and has clinched the title.
Frederick is 5-1 in second but the Bombers must go to Community Christian which is 4-2. If Frederick wins it will clinch second, however, if Community Christian wins, there could even be a three-way tie for second with 4-2 Lindsay the interested party as it plays 1-5 Crooked Oak in its final game. The Bombers took a big step forward with a 21-20 victory over Lindsay Friday.
Comanche has been eliminated.
District A-2
Apache put the official wraps on its title by routing Empire, 44-0, Friday and the Warriors host Carnegie Friday as they try to cap a 7-0 district season.
Walters (5-1) routed Hobart, 45-15, and has clinched second.
Snyder hosts Mangum Friday in a battle of 4-2 teams with the winner earning third and the loser fourth.
Carnegie, Hobart and Empire have been eliminated.
District B-4
Velma-Alma has clinched the title and Waurika and Cyril tangle Friday at Waurika to settle second and third since both are 3-1.
Central High visits Wilson with fourth-place going to the winner.
District C-2
Tipton has rolled to another district title and will enter the playoffs ranked No. 1.
Mt. View-Gotebo has clinched second at 4-1 regardless of its outcome against Grandfield Friday.