Black Friday is a great day to skip the long lines and sit in a deer blind!
If you did just that, and missed out on all of the “deals” and need some ideas to help fill the void under the tree, or if you are one of the shoppers that struck out on finding the right item for your outdoorsy folks, then once again, I have provided some suggestions.
This is not as easy as it sounds, but it is fun trying to come up with new ideas on a list that started more than 20 years ago.
Christmas shopping is not near as personal as in holidays past, but strive to do better than a gift card this year, and the sportsmen and women on your list will truly appreciate your effort.
Here are a few of the things that I have come up with.
Big gifts
1. Always the first item on my list is a Lifetime Hunting or Fishing license. If your sportsperson does not already have one of these and they really love to hunt or fish, then this will be sure to make them happy. The cost may sound a little expensive, but it is well worth it ($625 for the hunting, $225 for the fishing and $775 for the combination). If a hunter has the lifetime license they are exempt from essentially everything but the Federal Waterfowl Stamp and a trapping license (if they duck hunt or trap). Add all of the things that are included up and the license could pay for itself in just a few years.
If you want to purchase a lifetime license, start early, it takes a couple of weeks to get the license. You need to somehow get a copy of the person’s driver’s license (and hunter ed number if under 30) and take it to the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Office at Medicine Park. They can approve the license, but payment will have to be sent to Oklahoma City and the license issued there. For more information call the SW office at 580/529-2795. Download the application at www.wildlifedepartment.com to speed up the process.
If that is a little out of your price range, a 5-year combination hunting/fishing license is $148 (hunting or fishing only is $88). While it doesn’t include all of the extras that go with a lifetime, it is still a nice gift. Contact the ODWC for more information on the 5-year license.
Also, if you know a person 64 years or older, they can get a Senior Citizen license. This is one of the best deals ever! It only costs $15 for the hunting or fishing or $25 for the combination. And it covers much of the same stuff as a regular lifetime license.
2. The success of a company is how long they stay in the game, well YETI is a certainly succeeding! This company continues to put out new items. Whatever you call it... ice box, ice cooler, marine cooler, boat cooler, marine ice chest, igloo, or chilly bin, YETI Coolers ($260 — $600) specializes in manufacturing the best ice chests available. Don’t let the price shock you, well you might not be able to help that! This is no ordinary cooler. Whether you are hunting, fishing, camping, boating, tailgating, rafting, or having a barbeque, we have a large cooler range of heavy duty, well insulated, rugged coolers for your outdoor ice retention needs. There are lots of knock off brands that are cheaper, and some offer really good quality. So if you can’t swing the real thing,
The latest item in the Yeti line-up is the the Crossroads 29” Luggage. As Yeti describes it, this is your go-the-extra-mile sidekick. Far flinging baggage handlers are no match for this durable, water-resistant beast of a bag. A 70/30 Split Clamshell Opening features a mesh divider panel to keep all of your items secure and in place during travel. Plus, a small and medium Crossroads Packing Cube are included for extra organization. Interior mesh pockets allow you to easily see what’s stashed inside. ($449)
3. Every outdoorsman needs a good pair of sunglasses. Leupold makes some of the best binoculars on the market, so it makes sense that they would get into the sunglass market. And sticking with their hunting heritage, safety is at the forefront.
Stay safe on the range with the Leupold Cheyenne Matte Performance Eyewear. The TR90-NZZ frame offers durability, while the InFused Polarized technology defends against glare. The shatterproof polycarbonate lenses protect against ballistic impacts, extreme stress and the elements, and the 100% UVA and UVB protection shields against harmful UV rays. ($189)
4. For the young outdoorsman, getting them started in a way that is fun and keeps their attention is paramount. For introducing kids to archery the National Archery Shooting Program has teamed with Genesis bows to make a great little introductory bow. Over 11 million young people have got their start in archery shooting using this Genesis bow.
A simple design that adjusts to different draw lengths and is very dependable, and best of all the cost is relatively cheap $170-$200. Pick up a dozen Easton arrows especially designed for NASP for $60 and an inexpensive target, and you are ready to go.
Go to www.genesisbow.com to order and to watch YouTube videos showing your kids how to get started in archery.
5. Staying with the archery theme, but this time for grown-ups — Stay ready in the field with help from the Bear X Intense CD Crossbow Package. This crossbow with an antidry fire mechanism boasts a compact design and a 12.7-inch power stroke that fires arrows up to 400 feet per second for a powerful performance. The package comes with 3 Bear X TrueX arrows, a scope, a 4-arrow quiver and cocking rope. ($419)
6. It gets hard to find something the outdoorsperson does not have, but I may have found just that — with the Altec Lansing StormChaser IPX5. ($99)
Be prepared in a moments notice with Solar Powered or Hand Crank Survival Radio, Flashlight, and Powerbank. The IPX5 water-resistant design ensures protection against the elements, while the multiple power sources ensure you have power no matter the weather condition. The NOAA and S.A.M.E Weather Alerts sound when issued on local channels, and the built-in LED lights bring assistance when needed.
With over 10-hours of operation per charge the IPX5 also has a built-in LED flashlight, emergency lights and area panel light bring assistance when it’s needed; built-in bottle opener for convenience, and operates with Bluetooth and built-in AM/FM tuner, and has a USB smartphone charger.
7. I’m not proud to admit it, but my chocolate lab gets a gift box (barkbox.com) each month with toys and treats. She does love it when a new box arrives. Well, Man Crates has just the ticket for the sportsman on your list. The packing crate box comes loaded with our favorite men’s gifts of the season.
There is a Man Crate designed for whatever your guys is in to, from food and drink to hunting and fishing. How about a man crate with a Jerky theme? The Hunting crate comes with a personalized thermos, Trueblade folding knife, and Duke Cannon soaps ($129). Check out all their selection at mancrates.com.
Smaller gifts
1. Want a gift that keeps on giving all year long, then try getting your sportsman or woman a subscription to an outdoor magazine. For about $20 they can read up on all the latest hunting and fishing news. Outdoor Life, Field and Stream, Guns & Ammo, Oklahoma Game and Fish are all good magazines. Or if your outdoorsperson is more specialized in their pursuit, then Bowhunting, North American Whitetail, Gundog, Sportfishing, or Saltwater Sportsman might be a good selection. Many of these now offer on-line versions at about the same cost that your sportsman or women can receive on their iPad or other reader. Or you can get them a membership in one of the conservation organizations that work to manage wildlife across the nation, with the membership usually comes a subscription to a fine magazine. Ducks Unlimited, National Wild Turkey Federation, Bass Anglers Sportsman Society (BASS), Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation, or Pheasants Forever are all good groups with good magazines. Memberships usually run about $25.
For younger outdoorspeople, Ranger Rick is a great magazine put out by the National Wildlife Federation. The National Wild Turkey Federation has its JAKES magazine for kids as well. Or one that my son always liked was Zoobooks, all of these expose kids to wildlife and have great photography.
2. The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife has just he stocking stuffer for the outdoor enthusiast on your list. Just in time for the holidays, they have unveiled three new outdoor license plates for Oklahoma featuring the Texas horned lizard, mallard duck, and striped bass.
Even while recent reports from the Oklahoma Tax Commission show a decrease in the sale of the state’s 241 specialty tags, wildlife plates still lead the way as the most popular specialty tags sold, excluding physically disabled or university tags. And the best part is that funds from the plates are used by the Department to help fund much needed wildlife conservation projects.
The plates come in some colorful designs featuring the whitetail deer, scissor-tailed flycatcher, largemouth bass, bobwhite quail, wild turkey, and rainbow trout. Order a pre-numbered or personalized tag for $38.
The large portion of the proceeds that go to the Wildlife Department are designated for the agency’s Wildlife Diversity Fund, which supports conservation of Oklahoma’s wildlife that are not hunted or fished through promotion of education, research, habitat conservation and other various means to maintain healthy populations.
To order a new wildlife conservation license plate, visit a local tag agency or the Oklahoma Tax Commission’s website at tax.ok.gov for an application form.
3. Ammo has gotten expensive, and thus makes a suitable gift for the sportsman. Find out what caliber, or gauge your hunting gift receiver uses, and pick up a few boxes. Or if they have been really good, then maybe something like the Remington Range Bucket ($95), which comes in different calibers, and contains 350 rounds of Remington ammunition.
4. Thermal coffee mugs, and can coozies have been an easy gift the past few years, well here is an improvement on that gift idea. The Toadfish Non-Tipping 12 oz Can Cooler will keep your drinks cold and tip proof, on the go. This can cooler is made with high-grade stainless steel for puncture and rust-resistance. The double wall vacuum insulation keeps your drinks cold until the last sip, while the patented SmartGrip technology allows the can cooler to stick to any smooth surface but makes it hard to tip.
A slim can and bottle adapter are included ($24).
5. I received one of the tactical LED flashlights last year and I am amazed at how bright it is. It only has one bulb and runs on three AAA batteries, but throws out an amazing amount of light. These come in all shapes and sizes and start at about $20 and go up to $60. The more expensive the light, usually the more light it produces. Most will start at 400 Lumens, then go up to 1000 or more Lumens. Lights with clips or head bands are great for hands free untangling of decoys or finding stuff in backpacks. LED is the only way to go, they are smaller, lighter and brighter than any other lights on the market. And they are not usually that expensive. And you can never have too many flashlights.
Some of the new flashlights have red and blue LEDs that allow you to see without reducing your night vision, or that make blood glow. Both beneficial to hunters in the field while the sun is not shining.
6. Always have a hot meal for tailgating, camping or picnics with the Stanley vacuum-insulated crock. Prepare your meal at home, throw it in the crock and it will stay hot for hours.
I am a huge fan of Stanley thermos, so this crock thermos just makes sense. Stainless-steel construction is durable and BPA free. Insulated lid latches tight to prevent leaks and spills. Extra-wide mouth for easy serving and cleaning. ($65)
7. I have dug deep this year to give you some unusual gift ideas, but none may be more unusual or “unique” than the Daneson flavored toothpicks. Yes I said toothpicks! But they come from Orvis – known for specialized outdoor gifts!
Add a touch of flavor and a feeling of calm after a big meal. These are not your ordinary toothpicks, with magnetic lids and heavy card-stock construction, the 4-Pack is an elegant means for getting your Northern White Birch toothpicks around town. Four bottles of 12 toothpicks per bottle. In two different selections. Blend includes all-natural Cinna Mint No. 7, Mint No. 9, Single Malt No. 16, and Bourbon No. 22. ($36)
Stocking Stuffers
1. For great stocking stuffers try fishing lures ($2-$5). Fishermen can never have too many lures. Spinnerbaits and plastic crankbaits are great choices, or bags of soft plastics in different sizes and colors. If your loved one prefers shooting, then sneak a peek at the ammo that they currently have, and a couple of boxes make a great stuffer
2. A great small gift idea is a gun cleaning kit. They come is several shapes and sizes, but get a universal kit for your sportsman to clean almost any type of firearm. Or add a can of Gun Scrubber or similar gun cleaning spray to the stocking. Hoppes is offering a really nice kit in a wood box. The kit not only preforms well with brushes to fit all the way from 22 caliber to 12-guage shotgun, but looks good too. A can or bottle of gun cleaner or wipes works well in the stocking. Or a silicone gun sock helps to protect long guns while in storage.
3. Gloves, socks and long underwear are classic gifts that are still appreciated by the sportsperson on your list. The new technologies are making all of these warmer and thinner than before. Stocking caps or “beanies” as the young folks call them are also great stuffers!
4. THWACK. Bull’s-eye! But those arrows are going in deep, and you’re gonna need the Easton Arrow Puller Wedge to get them out. With a grip-maximizing proprietary compound and internal-molded sides for pulling in wetter weather, the ergonomically shaped wedge is a must-have for lovers of high-powered bows ($10)
5. Annual hunting or fishing license. If a lifetime license is out of your price range then the annual license is a great stocking stuffer. Licenses are good for the calendar year, so most will need a new one after the first ($25 for the hunting or $42 for the combination). A new 5-year license is available for those who have been a little better ($88 for the hunting, $148 for the combination). You can buy licenses at most major outdoor stores or get them online at www.wildlifedepartment.com.
6. Minnesota author, speaker and outdoor enthusiast Kevin Lovegreen, finds great joy inspiring kids to read, write and enjoy the outdoors. Young readers follow Lucky Luke on amazing hunting and fishing adventures, in his award winning book series, Lucky Luke’s Hunting Adventures.
Written for age level 7-12, individual books are $9 and a set of 12 is $91. Go to https://kevinlovegreen.com to order.
Well, I hope this give you some good ideas, or at least gets you thinking in the right direction, and remember, if all else fails – a gift card can turn into anything they want!