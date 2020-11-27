Black Friday is a great day to skip the long lines and sit in a deer blind!
If you did just that, and missed out on all of the “deals” and need some ideas to help fill the void under the tree, or if you are one of the shoppers that struck out on finding the right item for your outdoorsy folks, then once again, I have provided some suggestions.
This is not as easy as it sounds, but it is fun trying to come up with new ideas on a list that started more than 20 years ago.
I miss the days of waiting for the annual Bass Pro and Cabelas Christmas catalogs to do a little window shopping for my list. But like other things of the past, less catalogs arrive in the mail, and more emails flood the inbox. But I have waded through those online publications to find you some good ideas for this holiday season.
Here are a few of the things that I have come up with.
Big gifts
1. Always the first item on my list is a Lifetime Hunting or Fishing license. If your sportsperson does not already have one of these and they really love to hunt or fish, then this will be sure to make them happy. The cost may sound a little expensive, but it is well worth it ($625 for the hunting, $225 for the fishing and $775 for the combination). If a hunter has the lifetime license they are exempt from essentially everything but the Federal Waterfowl Stamp and a trapping license (if they duck hunt or trap). Add all of the things that are included up and the license could pay for itself in just a few years.
If you want to purchase a lifetime license, start early, it takes a couple of weeks to get the license. You need to somehow get a copy of the person’s driver’s license (and hunter ed number if under 30) and take it to the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Office at Medicine Park. They can approve the license, but payment will have to be sent to Oklahoma City and the license issued there. For more information call the SW office at 580/529-2795. Download the application at www.wildlifedepartment.com to speed up the process.
If that is a little out of your price range, a 5-year combination hunting/fishing license is $148 (hunting only is $88). While it doesn’t include all of the extras that go with a lifetime, it is still a nice gift. Contact the ODWC for more information on the 5-year license.
Also, if you know a person 64 years or older, they can get a Senior Citizen license. This is one of the best deals ever! It only costs $15 for the hunting or fishing or $25 for the combination. And it covers much of the same stuff as a regular lifetime license.
2. The success of a company is how long they stay in the game, well YETI is a certainly succeeding! This company continues to put out new items. Whatever you call it... ice box, ice cooler, marine cooler, boat cooler, marine ice chest, igloo, or chilly bin, YETI Coolers ($260 - $600) specializes in manufacturing the best ice chests available. Don’t let the price shock you, well you might not be able to help that! This is no ordinary cooler. Whether you are hunting, fishing, camping, boating, tailgating, rafting, or having a barbeque, we have a large cooler range of heavy duty, well insulated, rugged coolers for your outdoor ice retention needs. There are lots of knock off brands that are cheaper, and some offer really good quality. So if you can’t swing the real thing,
The latest item in the Yeti line-up is the Trailhead Camp Chair. As the company says “This will be the last chair they’ll ever need (unless they want two).” But at $299.99 one may have to do. According to the company once you’ve conquered a killer trail, you’ve earned an even better break. Our Trailhead™ Camp Chair is a best-in-class seat designed for legendary durability and hardcore comfort. Included carry bag makes it easy to take your chair on the trail. And ultra-supportive FlexGrid™ Fabric makes for a comfortable landing. You and your seat are going places. Of course the cup holder is designed to fit up to a 30oz. Yeti Tumbler!
Want a truly ridiculous gift for that Yeti person? Then the Yeti V Series Hard cooler is way beyond ordinary. Combining two YETI icons: the cold-holding power of our Rambler® Drinkware and our iconic Tundra® Cooler. The YETI V Series® Stainless Steel Cooler is the result of our relentless dedication to innovation, taking our legendary insulation to the next level in a look that’s a classic nod to the past, but built with downright futuristic technology. The price tag is extraordinary too – the V will set you back $800.00.
3. Every angler needs a good pair of sunglasses. The Costa Blackfin 580P Polarized sunglasses fit that bill to a T. With polycarbonate lenses deliver the quality protection and crisp vision required to push the limits, regardless of conditions. The Blackfin's dual-color, heavy-duty, TR-90 nylon frames are durably crafted for hard-core outdoor enthusiasts and sport a Hydrolite® co-injected lining to prevent slippage. These polarized sunglasses feature the clearest lenses on the planet. ($189)
True Costa 580 Technology blocks yellow light, boosts red and green light, and increases polarizing efficiency. The C-Wall proprietary coating powerfully repels water, oil, dust, and scratches to keep up with your fast-paced lifestyle. Featuring polycarbonate lenses that are lightweight and impact-resistant, these powerful sunglasses provide 100% polarization and UV protection. Costa Blackfin Sunglasses include a manufacturer's lifetime warranty and a hard case.
With 2 different frame colors, and 6 lens coatings, you are sure to find the perfect combination for a day on the water.
4. For the young outdoorsman, getting them started in a way that is fun and keeps their attention is paramount. For introducing kids to archery the National Archery Shooting Program has teamed with Genesis bows to make a great little introductory bow. Over 11 million young people have got their start in archery shooting using this Genesis bow.
A simple design that adjusts to different draw lengths and is very dependable, and best of all the cost is relatively cheap $170-$200. Pick up a dozen Easton arrows especially designed for NASP for $60 and an inexpensive target, and you are ready to go.
Go to www.genesisbow.com to order and to watch YouTube videos showing your kids how to get started in archery.
5. Staying with the archery theme, but this time for grown-ups, Barnett has been producing some really nice, affordable crossbows for quite a while. An entry level bow like the Barnett XP400 will cost about $450, but will be basically ready to take to the field.
Offering big power and performance in an affordable crossbow package, the Barnett® XP400 Crossbow Package with Crank Cocking Device gives hunters an incredible fit and performance. Part of Barnett's Explorer series, the XP400 combines incredibly durable laminated split limbs and high performance cams to rocket arrows up to 400 fps. A few shots to get the scope aligned and you are ready to head to the stand or blind. Like other bows, the more you spend, the more features, or in crossbows, speed you get. So, upgrading to a faster bow will get you more power, but the price tag can quickly exceed $1000.00.
6. Game cameras are wonderful inventions. Allowing a hunter, or other nature lover, to take photos of a feeder, game trail, or other wildlife visited area and look at them on your phone or other device. The new generation of game cameras, such as the Moultrie x-6000 ($99.97) take that idea a step further by sending those photos, or videos to your cellular device or computer in real time.
The Moultrie® X-6000 Cellular Trail Camera operates on a 4G LTE network for wireless transmission of images. Boasting a lightning-fast .9-second trigger speed, this trail camera captures hi-res, 16MP images and 720p HD videos. It will still operate in the old fashion way, saving images to SD card.
7. I’m not proud to admit it, but my chocolate lab gets a gift box (barkbox.com) each month with toys and treats. She does love it when a new box arrives. Well, Mystery Tackle Box, from Karl’s Bait and Tackle, has a similar monthly gift box for the angler on your list. Starting at $15.99/month for the Regular level, and $31.99/month for the Elite level, these boxes are like getting a Christmas present every month.
Filled with tackle geared specially for the type of fish your anglers typically seeks (bass, saltwater, panfish, trout, walleye or ice fishing) each box contains about $25 - $60 worth of product and gift certificates.
Smaller gifts
1. Want a gift that keeps on giving all year long, then try getting your sportsman or woman a subscription to an outdoor magazine. For about $20 they can read up on all the latest hunting and fishing news. Outdoor Life, Field and Stream, Guns & Ammo, Oklahoma Game and Fish are all good magazines. Or if your outdoorsperson is more specialized in their pursuit, then Bowhunting, North American Whitetail, Gundog, Sportfishing, or Saltwater Sportsman might be a good selection. Many of these now offer on-line versions at about the same cost that your sportsman or women can receive on their iPad or other reader. Or you can get them a membership in one of the conservation organizations that work to manage wildlife across the nation, with the membership usually comes a subscription to a fine magazine. Ducks Unlimited, National Wild Turkey Federation, Bass Anglers Sportsman Society (BASS), Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation, or Pheasants Forever are all good groups with good magazines. Memberships usually run about $25.
For younger outdoorspeople, Ranger Rick is a great magazine put out by the National Wildlife Federation. The National Wild Turkey Federation has its JAKES magazine for kids as well. Or one that my son always liked was Zoobooks, all of these expose kids to wildlife and have great photography.
2. The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife has just he stocking stuffer for the outdoor enthusiast on your list. Just in time for the holidays they have unveiled three new outdoor license plates for Oklahoma featuring the Texas horned lizard, mallard duck, and striped bass.
Even while recent reports from the Oklahoma Tax Commission show a decrease in the sale of the state’s 241 specialty tags, wildlife plates still lead the way as the most popular specialty tags sold, excluding physically disabled or university tags. And the best part is that funds from the plates are used by the Department to help fund much needed wildlife conservation projects.
The plates come in some colorful designs featuring the whitetail deer, scissor-tailed flycatcher, largemouth bass, bobwhite quail, wild turkey, and rainbow trout. Order a pre-numbered or personalized tag for $38.
The large portion of the proceeds that go to the Wildlife Department are designated for the agency’s Wildlife Diversity Fund, which supports conservation of Oklahoma’s wildlife that are not hunted or fished through promotion of education, research, habitat conservation and other various means to maintain healthy populations.
To order a new wildlife conservation license plate, visit a local tag agency or the Oklahoma Tax Commission’s website at tax.ok.gov for an application form.
3. Ammo has gotten expensive, and thus makes a suitable gift for the sportsman. Find out what caliber, or gauge your hunting gift receiver uses, and pick up a few boxes. Or if they have been really good, then maybe something like the Remington Range Bucket ($95), which comes in different calibers, and contains 350 rounds of Remington ammunition.
4. If you have made it this far, you probably saw the Yeti coolers listed in the large gift items, well, Yeti has a stocking stuffer sized coffee thermoses ($30) that are all the rage. Made of stainless steel, the double-wall vacuum insulated drinkware will keep your beverage hot or cold as long as science allows. They also have a colster that will keep a can beverage cold longer than any ordinary coozie! And if you have a giftee that drinks those tall skinny can drinks, they have a coozie that fits those. I know what you are saying, thirty bucks for a coffee cup? Well, I only wish that I had come up with the idea, because stores can’t keep them on the shelf!
Don’t have the cash to spring for the Yeti, then there are tons of mimics out there, and from what I have seen, they all preform nearly as well. And don’t forget to personalize them with stickers, handles, and other neat add-ons.
5. I received one of the tactical LED flashlights last year and I am amazed at how bright it is. It only has one bulb and runs on three AAA batteries, but throws out an amazing amount of light. These come in all shapes and sizes and start at about $20 and go up to $60. The more expensive the light, usually the more light it produces. Most will start at 400 Lumens, then go up to 1000 or more Lumens. Lights with clips or head bands are great for hands free untangling of decoys or finding stuff in backpacks. LED is the only way to go, they are smaller, lighter and brighter than any other lights on the market. And they are not usually that expensive. And you can never have too many flashlights.
Some of the new flashlights have red and blue LEDs that allow you to see without reducing your night vision, or that make blood glow. Both beneficial to hunters in the field while the sun is not shining.
6. Binoculars are a must have for every outdoors person – hunters, hikers, birdwatchers, or even sports fans. The one thing about binoculars is that if you go cheap, you get cheap! So spending a little more really does make a difference. Now, you can go crazy and buy some sets of binos that will run upwards of $1500, but for most sportsfolk, a pair like the Bushnell BoneCollector 10x42 set ($95) is a good, quality field binocular. More money gets you better lenses and more light, but these mid-size glasses are pretty good in both areas. They have a big focus wheel that lets gloved hands easily adjust and are rubber coated in camo, to protect against bumps and to deaden sound.
7. Remember when grandma use to get the family a Hickory Farms summer sausage and cheese log? Well if that stirs old memories, I have the perfect gift. The Hunter’s Reserve Straight Shooter Exotic Meat and Cheese gift box ($39.99). The best part, besides the tasty food, is that it all comes in a reusable ammo can.
Bass Pro Shops offers this big, savory flavor with the Hunter's Reserve Ammo Can Exotic Meat and Cheese Gift Box. Inside, you'll find 4 oz. of venison summer sausage, 4 oz. of elk summer sausage, 4 oz. of wild-boar summer sausage, 4 oz. of sharp cheddar cheese, 4 oz. of jalapeño-pepper cheese, and a 1.4-oz. jar of stone-ground mustard. Packaged in an ammo can for convenience. This meat and cheese platter makes a fantastic gift for the sportsman in your life.
Stocking Stuffers
1. For great stocking stuffers try fishing lures ($2-$5). Fishermen can never have too many lures. Spinnerbaits and plastic crankbaits are great choices, or bags of soft plastics in different sizes and colors. If your loved one prefers shooting, then sneak a peek at the ammo that they currently have, and a couple of boxes make a great stuffer
2. A great small gift idea is a gun cleaning kit. They come is several shapes and sizes, but get a universal kit for your sportsman to clean almost any type of firearm. Or add a can of Gun Scrubber or similar gun cleaning spray to the stocking. Hoppes is offering a really nice kit in a wood box. The kit not only preforms well with brushes to fit all the way from 22 caliber to 12-guage shotgun, but looks good too. A can or bottle of gun cleaner or wipes works well in the stocking. Or a silicone gun sock helps to protect long guns while in storage.
3. Gloves, socks and long underwear are classic gifts that are still appreciated by the sportsperson on your list. The new technologies are making all of these warmer and thinner than before.
4. The Rod Glove is a sleeve that slides over your fishing rod for added protection for your investment. The Rod Glove comes in 21 colors for different types of rods ($6-$8). The company also sells a neoprene reel cover called the Reel Glove ($10) to protect either your baitcast or spinning reel.
5. Annual hunting or fishing license. If a lifetime license is out of your price range then the annual license is a great stocking stuffer. Licenses are good for the calendar year, so most will need a new one after the first ($25 for the hunting or $42 for the combination). A new 5-year license is available for those who have been a little better ($88 for the hunting, $148 for the combination). You can buy licenses at most major outdoor stores or get them online at www.wildlifedepartment.com.
6. Since I am a Biologist and Science teacher, I love gifts that involve learning, especially in the STEM areas. So the Sillbird STEM 12-in-1 Education Solar Robot ($27) caught my eye. This robotics kit allows kids 8-10 to build 12 different types of robots that move on land or water. A great way to get your kids or grandkids started in robotics. Another unique feature is that the robots do not require batteries – they are solar powered.
The Sillbird science toys will teach children how to engineer a robot that uses solar power, while help to develop manual dexterity, problem solving skills, improve logical thinking, self-confidence and promotes the importance of teamwork & collaboration. It is also a perfect toy to encourage learning of mechanics and engineering in young children, enhance your children's Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math skills.
Well, I hope this give you some good ideas, or at least gets you thinking in the right direction, and remember, if all else fails – a gift card can turn into anything they want!