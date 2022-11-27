Black Friday is a great day to skip the long lines and sit in a deer blind!
If you did just that, and missed out on all of the “deals” and need some ideas to help fill the void under the tree, or if you are one of the shoppers that struck out on finding the right item for your outdoorsy folks, then once again, I have provided some suggestions.
This is not as easy as it sounds, but it is fun trying to come up with new ideas on a list that started more than 20 years ago.
Christmas shopping is not near as personal as in holidays past, but strive to do better than a gift card this year, and the sportsmen and women on your list will truly appreciate your effort.
Here are a few of the things that I have come up with.
Big gifts
1. Always the first item on my list is a Lifetime Hunting or Fishing license. If your sportsperson does not already have one of these and they really love to hunt or fish, then this will be sure to make them happy. The cost may sound a little expensive, but it is well worth it ($625 for the hunting, $225 for the fishing and $775 for the combination). If a hunter has the lifetime license they are exempt from essentially everything but the Federal Waterfowl Stamp and a trapping license (if they duck hunt or trap). Add all of the things that are included up and the license could pay for itself in just a few years.
If you want to purchase a lifetime license, start early, it takes a couple of weeks to get the license. You need to somehow get a copy of the person’s driver’s license (and hunter ed number if under 30) and take it to the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Office at Medicine Park. They can approve the license, but payment will have to be sent to Oklahoma City and the license issued there. For more information call the SW office at 580/529-2795. Download the application or complete online at www.wildlifedepartment.com to speed up the process.
If that is a little out of your price range, a 5-year combination hunting/fishing license is $148 (hunting or fishing only is $88). While it doesn’t include all of the extras that go with a lifetime, it is still a nice gift. Contact the ODWC for more information on the 5-year license.
Also, if you know a person 64 years or older, they can get a Senior Citizen license. This is one of the best deals ever! It only costs $15 for the hunting or fishing or $25 for the combination. And it covers much of the same stuff as a regular lifetime license.
2. The success of a company is how long they stay in the game, well YETI is a certainly succeeding! This company continues to put out new items. Whatever you call it... ice box, ice cooler, marine cooler, boat cooler, marine ice chest, igloo, or chilly bin, YETI Coolers ($260 — $600) specializes in manufacturing the best ice chests available. Don’t let the price shock you, well you might not be able to help that! This is no ordinary cooler. Whether you are hunting, fishing, camping, boating, tailgating, rafting, or having a barbeque, we have a large cooler range of heavy duty, well insulated, rugged coolers for your outdoor ice retention needs. There are lots of knock off brands that are cheaper, and some offer really good quality. So if you can’t swing the real thing,
The latest item in the Yeti line-up is the Roadie 48 and 60 wheeled coolers ($450 and $500). These coolers are built for navigating tailgate crowds and taking lunches on the go, with the same cold-holding power you’d expect from a Yeti cooler.
3. When I first saw the Gobi Heat Terrain heated camping chair ($200) I was admittedly skeptical, but the more I thought about it, this may be a great gift for that special someone on your list. Not just for hunters and anglers, but for the baseball, soccer and softball parents that sit in cold weather watching the little ones play.
Built on an ultra-durable steel frame, Gobi Heat Terrain Heated Camping Chair allows you to set your ideal temperature with 3 heat settings: low (113°F), medium (122°F), and high (131°F). Your chosen heat level is delivered to 2 heat zones made up of cutting-edge conductive-thread technology sewn into a durable 600-/300-denier polyester and located in the seat and lower back of the chair. The Terrain Heated Camping Chair’s efficient 7.4V 6,500 lithium-polymer battery (doubles as a phone charging port) keeps you warm for up to 9 hours on low, 6 hours on medium, and 4.5 hours on high.
4. For the young outdoorsman, getting them started in a way that is fun and keeps their attention is paramount. For introducing kids to archery the National Archery Shooting Program has teamed with Genesis bows to make a great little introductory bow. Over 11 million young people have got their start in archery shooting using this Genesis bow.
A simple design that adjusts to different draw lengths and is very dependable, and best of all the cost is relatively cheap $170-$200. Pick up a dozen Easton arrows especially designed for NASP for $60 and an inexpensive target, and you are ready to go.
Go to www.genesisbow.com to order and to watch YouTube videos showing your kids how to get started in archery.
5. I-watches and some of the other smart watches are great, but real outdoors folks need a watch that is made for rugged conditions! The Garmin Instict watch ($160) is built to withstand the toughest environments. Constructed to U.S. Military standard 810G for thermal, shock and water resistance (rated to 100 meters).
With a built in 3 axis compass and barometric altimeter, plus multiple global navigation satellite systems (GPS, Glonass and Galileo) support helps track in more challenging environments than GPS alone. Monitor your estimated heart rate, activity and stress; Train with preloaded activity profiles and stay connected with smart notifications (with a compatible smartphone) and automatic data uploads to the Garmin connect online fitness community.
And perhaps the best thing is that it has a 14-day charge, so you don’t have to plug it in during your stay at deer camp.
6. I’ll admit it – I use to enjoy getting up early, bundling up with every bit of warm clothes I had in the closet and challenge myself to sit in the treestand as long as I could bear it…Those days have changed! Now I still enjoy going out and watching for Mr. Whitetail to come by, but I just like sitting in a comfortable chair in my cozy blind, with a product like the Heat Hog 9,000 pumping out the BTUs to keep me warm. This little portable heater runs on small propane bottles and heats up to 225 sq. ft running nearly 5-hours.
The tiltable design lets you adjust the heat angle, while curved plaque technology offers a wider heating angle. Reliable features enabling ease of use and performance include a Piezo ignition, a 4-position temperature control, a fold-down handle, and a quick-connect rail swivel-out fuel connection. Safety features include a safety guard, a safety tip-over switch, and an Oxygen Depletion Sensor (ODS), which detects low oxygen or accidental falls ($120).
7. I’m not proud to confess it, but my chocolate lab is a bit of a prissy dog! But she still goes to the farm and tries her paw at farm dog stuff. I be if she had the Carhartt Chore Coat for Dogs ($45) she might transform to a working type farm canine!
The Carhartt® Chore Coat for Dogs keeps your partner protected in the cold and rain with the same premium quality of your Carhartt work jacket. This dog coat is made of firm-hand duck canvas with a water-resistant treatment to repel moisture with a quilted liner for additional warmth. Adjustable, hook-and-loop, lined chest and waist straps offer a custom fit, and the tuck-away collar allows access for attaching a leash. 2 exterior pockets (1 with a Carhartt button flap) hold small essentials. The Carhartt Chore Coat for Dogs is tough and durable for hunting dogs or working dogs. Shell: 12-oz. 100% cotton duck canvas. Lining: 100% nylon. Interlining: 100% polyester. Machine wash. Imported.
Smaller gifts
1. Want a gift that keeps on giving all year long, then try getting your sportsman or woman a subscription to an outdoor magazine. For about $20 they can read up on all the latest hunting and fishing news. Field and Stream, Guns & Ammo, Outdoor Life, Oklahoma Game and Fish are all good magazines. Or if your outdoorsperson is more specialized in their pursuit, then Bowhunting, North American Whitetail, Gundog, Sportfishing, or Saltwater Sportsman might be a good selection. Many of these now offer on-line versions at about the same cost that your sportsman or women can receive on their iPad or other reader. Or you can get them a membership in one of the conservation organizations that work to manage wildlife across the nation, with the membership usually comes a subscription to a fine magazine. Ducks Unlimited, National Wild Turkey Federation, Bass Anglers Sportsman Society (BASS), Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation, or Pheasants Forever are all good groups with good magazines. Memberships usually run about $25.
For younger outdoorspeople, Ranger Rick is a great magazine put out by the National Wildlife Federation. The National Wild Turkey Federation has its JAKES magazine for kids as well. Or one that my son always liked was Zoobooks, all of these expose kids to wildlife and have great photography.
2. Handwarmers are great stocking stuffers, especially the chemical tear open bag type. But I found another great gift that is more fitting for under the tree. Designed to make harsh conditions easier for hunters, campers, outdoor workers, or even parents in the bleachers, the Celestron® Elements Thermocharge 6 Hand Warmer/Portable Power Bank ($50) delivers lasting warmth and crucial recharging to keep you and your devices in the game.
Rugged and ergonomic, this portable hand warmer outperforms foldout handwarmers with more heat and the innovative 2-in-1 design that keeps your hands toasty while powering up your phone, tablet, camera, GPS, portable fishfinder, and more. The 6,000 mAh rechargeable lithium-ion battery recharges your devices while providing up to a full day of scent-free heat—up to 8 hrs.—in a curved design to maximize heat-transfer contact points.
3. Ammo has gotten expensive, and thus makes a suitable gift for the sportsman. Find out what caliber, or gauge your hunting gift receiver uses, and pick up a few boxes. Or if they have been really good, then maybe something like the Remington Range Bucket ($95), which comes in different calibers, and contains 350 rounds of Remington ammunition.
4. Thermal coffee mugs, and can coozies have been an easy gift the past few years, well here is an improvement on that gift idea. With an elevated handle and cupholder-compatible design, the Yeti Rambler travel mug with stronghold lid is an upgrade to your existing tumbler. Available in a 20 or 30 ounce design this best of both worlds Yeti will be a favorite gift for the sportsmen on your list ($38 for the 20oz and $42 for the 30 oz).
5. Okie brand caps, beanies and shirts are popping up all over. You might even see famous Okie himself, Blake Shelton sporting one. Check out their website (theokiebrand.com) and choose from hundreds of styles hats are about $35 and tshirts start at $30. You can even sign up for the Okie Box ($30/month), and each month, you’ll receive one or a combination of the following in your Okie Box: one of the most recent Okie hat designs, Okie Straw Hat (seasonal), Okie Beanie (seasonal), Okie T-Shirt, Okie Face Shield, Okie drink can coolers, Okie Stickers, Okie Patches, Etc.
6. Always have a hot meal for tailgating, camping or picnics with the Stanley vacuum-insulated crock. Prepare your meal at home, throw it in the crock and it will stay hot for hours.
I am a huge fan of Stanley thermos, so this crock thermos just makes sense. Stainless-steel construction is durable and BPA free. Insulated lid latches tight to prevent leaks and spills. Extra-wide mouth for easy serving and cleaning. ($65)
7. Combat wipes are the ideal outdoor wet wipe ($20). These commando black wipes are essential for anyone experiencing the outdoors who does not have access to a shower or fresh water, yet wants to stay clean, refreshed and environmentally conscious. They are extra-thick, conveniently large (7.1” x 8.3”), and designed with a unique texture that cleans better with every wipe.
These Eco-friendly outdoor cleaning wipes are 100% biodegradable and have no synthetic materials. Just bury the biodegradable wet wipes in the soil or compost to dispose them completely guilt-free. All Combat Wipes are considered vegan, and do not contain any animal products or byproducts.
Stocking Stuffers
1. For great stocking stuffers try fishing lures ($2-$5). Fishermen can never have too many lures. Spinnerbaits and plastic crankbaits are great choices, or bags of soft plastics in different sizes and colors. If your loved one prefers shooting, then sneak a peek at the ammo that they currently have, and a couple of boxes make a great stuffer
2. A great small gift idea is a gun cleaning kit. They come is several shapes and sizes, but get a universal kit for your sportsman to clean almost any type of firearm. Or add a can of Gun Scrubber or similar gun cleaning spray to the stocking. Hoppes is offering a really nice kit in a wood box. The kit not only preforms well with brushes to fit all the way from 22 caliber to 12-guage shotgun, but looks good too. A can or bottle of gun cleaner or wipes works well in the stocking. Or a silicone gun sock helps to protect long guns while in storage.
3. Gloves, socks and long underwear are classic gifts that are still appreciated by the sportsperson on your list. The new technologies are making all of these warmer and thinner than before. Stocking caps or “beanies” as the young folks call them are also great stuffers!
4. The Yeti Crossroads Packing Cubes are handy little packs that come in three sizes and are perfect for keeping charging cables, keys, socks or whatever you want to throw in them. The small cube is $25, medium $30 and large $35.
5. Annual hunting or fishing license. If a lifetime license is out of your price range then the annual license is a great stocking stuffer. Licenses are good for the calendar year, so most will need a new one after the first ($25 for the hunting or $42 for the combination). A new 5-year license is available for those who have been a little better ($88 for the hunting, $148 for the combination). You can buy licenses at most major outdoor stores or get them online at www.wildlifedepartment.com.
6. Dr. Squatch all natural bar soap for men come in some interesting “manly” scents – pine tar, cedar citrus and alpine sage to name a few. DOC’S notes — We develop our high-performance natural products specifically for the needs of men so lather up and scrub to smell fresh and feel clean day in and day out. As a side note, Dr. Squatch has Star Wars inspired bars such as Only Hope Soap and Dark Side Scrub. An interesting stocking stuffer for the aspiring Jedi!
Well, I hope this give you some good ideas, or at least gets you thinking in the right direction, and remember, if all else fails – a gift card can turn into anything they want!