Cache vs Chickasha

Cache’s Kyree Coleman dives into the end zone at the end of a 32-yard touchdown run early in Thursday’s regular-season finale against Chickasha. The Chicks rallied from a 22-0 deficit to earn a 34-28 victory to end Cache’s season.

 Photo by Steve Miller

Chickasha exploded for three touchdowns in a span of 5½ minutes late in the fourth quarter to beat Cache, 34-28, to clinch a playoff spot and end the season for the Bulldogs.

This loss will leave a bitter taste in the mouths of the Bulldogs who dominated the first half while racing out to a 22-0 lead before seeing the Chicks claw themselves off the Ulrich Stadium turf to take the win.

Recommended for you