Chickasha exploded for three touchdowns in a span of 5½ minutes late in the fourth quarter to beat Cache, 34-28, to clinch a playoff spot and end the season for the Bulldogs.
This loss will leave a bitter taste in the mouths of the Bulldogs who dominated the first half while racing out to a 22-0 lead before seeing the Chicks claw themselves off the Ulrich Stadium turf to take the win.
At that point the Bulldogs seemed to be cruising to victory as the Chicks were without their standout running back and struggling to move the football late in the first half.
But the tide started to slowly change when Cache attempted an onside kick after taking the 22-0 lead but the Chicks recovered at their own 40-yard-line. The visitors used a Cache pass interference call and then hit a big pass play to produce their first touchdown with just three seconds left in the half to put life into the Chickasha fans and sideline.
Cache was unable to move the football on its first two possessions of the third quarter and that opened the door for the Chicks who started to find open receivers and their reserve backs started to find big holes in the Bulldogs’ defense.
The Chicks got their second TD of the game with 3:46 left in the third quarter but this time the Cache offense had a resounding counter-punch. Workhorse back Connor Muldowney broke over the right side on a counter, broke an arm tackle and bolted 72 yards to score. Cache opted to try for a two-point PAT but the run failed and the fight was on as Cache still owned a two-TD lead at 28-14.
Cache’s defense was able to throttle the Chicks’ next drive at the end of the third quarter and the Bulldogs were able to get one first down before being forced to punt.
That’s when the tide turned for good as the Chicks marched 83 yards to get within eight at 28-20 and with the offense finding success, the Chickasha defense slammed the door on Cache’s next possession, forcing a punt that went just 19 yards.
This time the Chicks caught the Cache secondary napping as a receiver was running 20 yards past the closest defender and it turned into a 47-yard score that got the visitors within two at 28-26.
Cache was able to rise up and stop the two-point PAT pass to retain the lead, throwing the pressure back on the offense to try and pick up some first downs and eat time off the clock that was now at 6:54.
By that point the Chickasha defense was sky high and Cache was unable to get a first down and another short punt put the Bulldogs’ defense into a tough jam with 4:46 remaining.
It took the Chicks just four plays to score as the Cache defenders were unable to stem the tide and with 3:13 remaining the visitors had put the final points on the board.
The final minutes spoiled what was a great start for Cache. Two quick touchdowns went on the board for Cache and the defense did its part with a key 4th-down stop.
And the Bulldogs also overcome a 1st-and-30 after a personal foul penalty when Tyler Harbin scored on a bootleg after he outran a pair of defenders to the end zone.
But that early flurry ended up not being enough to extend the season into the playoffs.