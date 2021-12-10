CHATTANOOGA — Chattanooga shouldn't have to worry about home-court advantage in the girls finals of the Southwest Shootout.
The Lady Warriors gutted out a 43-40 win over local rival Big Pasture in the girls semifinals of their home tournament on Friday night to earn the right to face Waurika in the championship game on Saturday night.
Rayleigh Garrett, Emma Clayton and Timber Givens all scored in double-figures for Chatty, while withstanding a comeback attempt by Big Pasture in the waning moments.
Coach U'V Williamson's team is now 5-3 and hopes to pull the upset against a Lady Eagles squad that is 4-1 and owns a win over Geronimo earlier in the season.