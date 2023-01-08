Most everyone expected Navajo and Chattanooga girls would have another tight contest after the Warriors had beaten the Indians at Navajo earlier in the season by one point.\
But what most people didn’t expect was that both teams were plagued by turnovers, fouls and missed shots that allowed Navajo to finally salvage a 38-34 victory to claim the title.
Chatty girls wound up hitting just 10 of 23 free throws including sinking just 2 of 8 in the critical fourth quarter. The Warriors ended up with just one bucket in the fourth and Navajo managed just four points and the errors just lkept being compounded down the stretch.
Jaci Cassell wound up with 13 point to lead her team. It was Cassell who got the only points of the fourth quarter for Chatty, hitting two free throws with 1:48 remaining to cut the Navajo lead to four, 38-34.
Navajo followed with a turnover but the Warriors missed a short jumper at the other end. An offensive foul cost Chatty another possession but Navajo gave the ball back twice in the final minute but both times the Warriors were unable to convert.
Chattanooga boys wound up settling for third place in the Jeff Hart Memorial Tournament at the Coliseum, losing a 51-48, thriller to Ryan. Chatty had a chance at a late bucket but turned the ball over before being able to get the shot launched.
Elsewhere there were some tough games for city-area teams including Lawton High School which lost its second straight game in the Putnam City Tournament. The Wolverines lost a tough 3-point setback tom Norman in the semifinals Friday and were beaten 72-60 Saturday by Putnam City West.
Apache boys win Slick Hills title
Apache boys were able to claim the title in their own Slick Hills Invitational, beating Minco, 57-50. Guard Dom Scott led the way for Apache, scoring 22 including 12 in the fourth quarter as the Warriors pulled away at the end. Gage Carroll added 11 and Champ Buckner also added 11 to provide great balance.
Apache climbed to 10-2 and improved its position with the pairings for Area and Regional assignments set to be released next week.
MacArthur girls pulled out a 51-50 thriller over El Reno to claim the title in the Midfirst Warrior Classic in the Anadarko High School Gym.
The Mac girls got 17 from Alyss a Mack and 15 from Alayna Vines to earn the tough title victory. Mac girls hit 10 of 14 free throws in the fourth including 7 of 8 from Fisher who wound up with 11 for the game.
Mac boys expected a tough battle against El Reno and it proved to be just that as the Indians earned a 67-33 victory to spoil Mac’s bid at a sweep.
Anadarko boys wound up as the third-place team, taking a 45-35 victory over Cache behind 13 from Braylon Owens and 11 Raydan Churchill. Tyler Harbin led Cache with nine.