This season sophomore Charlie Trachte has spent much of his time watching from the sidelines, but this week he will be getting the opportunity to prove his talents on the field when he takes over as the new starting quarterback from the Eisenhower Eagles.
This will not be Trachte’s first game action of the season as he has been a regular in the Ike games, coming in at times to relive former starter Ziaire Walton. While being on the field won’t be anything new to him Trachte will have to get used to the added pressure of being “the guy” for his team and being the kind of player that can lead them to a win.
Trachte said that he began playing football when he was in the seventh grade and was pushed by his father and older brother to try out the sport. Trachte says that the improvement he sees in himself on the field is enough to keep him in the sport.
“My dad and my brother both played and it seemed like fun,” Trachte said. “It seemed different more than anything else but I like it because I’m always seeing myself get better and better and I think I’m getting better because I’m always learning more and I feel like I’ve become more mature.”
Trachte says that the best way to describe himself as a player would poised. He says that he does not want to let anything get to him or try to take away from his confidence. Trachte knows that the task in front of him is a difficult one and believes he is the right person to get the job done. Trachte went into detail about some of the ways he is approaching the game differently now that he is the starter.
“I gotta be ready to play,” he said. “That’s the main difference, I just gotta go out there and do my best, I can’t make any turnovers out there, I just gotta make the right reads and make all my throws.”