Charlie

Sophomore Charlie Trachte has a lot on his plate this week as he gets ready to take over as the new starting quarterback for the Eisenhower Eagles. Trachte will have a big test as he will try to lead his team past the 6-2 Guthrie Bluejays.

 Jimm Alley/Staff

This season sophomore Charlie Trachte has spent much of his time watching from the sidelines, but this week he will be getting the opportunity to prove his talents on the field when he takes over as the new starting quarterback from the Eisenhower Eagles.

This will not be Trachte’s first game action of the season as he has been a regular in the Ike games, coming in at times to relive former starter Ziaire Walton. While being on the field won’t be anything new to him Trachte will have to get used to the added pressure of being “the guy” for his team and being the kind of player that can lead them to a win.