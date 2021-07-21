Amon Laurenzano won the A Flight title in the Lawton Municipal Golf Course’s annual Club Championship.
Laurenzano shot rounds of 68 and 71 for a total of 139. That’s five strokes under par for his two treks around the south Lawton course. He had seven birdies in the first round and five in the second.
Round Two was played after a heavy rain swept through Lawton the previous evening.
Runner-up honors went to Dino Gonzales with a three-over-par 147. The former champ had rounds of 74 and 73.
Gerard Parker is the B Flight winner, firing rounds of 80 and 77 for a 157 total. John Bland took second place with a pair of 80s for 160.
The C Flight champ is Larry Turner, who fired 85 and 86 for a 171 total. Richard Sullivan also shot 171 (86-85) – as did two others — but lost in a scorecard playoff.
Kerry Marsten captured top honors in D Flight with rounds of 92 and 93 for 185. Brian Stilwell finished second with 96-96 and 192.