Bill Hancock has been called the most prominent person in college sports.
However, down deep he remains “forever a paperboy,” a job he learned to love as a 12-year-old growing up in Hobart.
While the young Hancock loved riding his bike and throwing the family’s Hobart Democrat-Chief newspaper as a kid, his notoriety has since been elevated by holding two of the most important jobs in college sports, the first as executive director of the wildly popular NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Tournament for 13 years. He later led the Bowl Championship Series as the administrator for five years and most recently was given the important job serving as Executive Director of the College Football Playoff in 2012, which included hiring the staff and coordinating the selection of the committee.
That job appears to be his for as long as he desires.
On Saturday. Hancock returned home to Oklahoma to be guest speaker at the Oklahoma Press Association Convention at the Sheraton Hotel in downtown Oklahoma City.
Hancock was a popular speaker as the room was packed for his morning address which opened a busy day of learning, celebrating excellence in journalism and just enjoying seeing old friends. And anyone who knows Hancock can attest that his list of friends is like that of the late Will Rogers, who coined the phrase “I never met a man I didn’t like.”
It was back in 1971 when this writer first met Hancock while filming some video of former Lawton High School basketball standouts Johnny Breathwit and Rick McNeil who had moved on to play for the University of Oklahoma. Hancock was an assistant in the OU Sports Information Department and yours truly was doing a favor for Lew Johnson, then the sports anchor for Channel 7.
Hancock took great care of me that night in the old OU Fieldhouse and we’ve been good friends since.
The Hobart native learned at an early age that one of the most important jobs at any newspaper is that of carrier who is tasked to make sure readers get their newspaper whenever it is published and in any weather.
“I learned at an early age that the most important thing was making sure that paper got on the porch and that I didn’t throw it through the screen door,” Hancock said. “That was the first thing my dad (Ransom) told me about my job. He made sure I knew how important it was to do the job right and that’s what I strived to do each day.”
One thing that has helped Hancock handle the stressful jobs of running such prominent sporting events in the national spotlight is a great sense of humor, something that was clearly evident during Saturday’s appearance.
He turned a trivia quiz into a slapstick comedy routine and the prizes were what one might expect; College Football Playoff hats, pens, bags, lapel pins and anything else in his pockets.
As a sure sign that Constitution Publisher David Stringer and this writer are more “mature” than many of those in attendance we both wound up winning CFP hats.
It happened to be my rodeo knowledge that gave me an edge over the crowd when Hancock wanted to know the “best athlete to call Henryetta home before Troy Aikman” to which my response was quickly Jim Shoulders.
Hancock later answered questions and one of those posed to him was “who is the best high school athlete you saw play?”
After he thought a minute or so he offered Brad Calip, the talented Bearcats’ football player who helped put Hobart on the state football map.
He even talked about a game from many years ago when Hobart played Newkirk in a state playoff game where Calip matched talents with Newkirk standout James Steumky, who just happens to be a long-time family friend of the Goodman Gang. For years our families spent time camping in the area around Lake City, Colo., and our family followed Steumky’s college career after he signed with Tulsa University and enjoyed a solid career in the Golden Hurricane secondary.
Hancock also discussed his first meeting with Condoleezza Rice as he was in the process of forming his first CFP selection committee.
He explained that Rice’s name came up early in the search process and it didn’t take him long to realize she knew the game of football very well, something that came from growing up the daughter of a high school coach.
He said the only thing that got the former Secretary of State a bit frustrated was his insistence to keep calling her “Madam Secretary.”
“Bill, we need to get one thing straight, if I’m going to do this you are going to have to call me Condi,” she told him.
While Rice is no longer on the committee, there is one very familiar name to Southwest Oklahomans, Will Shields.
After Hancock’s comments ended and he autographed several copies of his book, “Riding with the Blue Moth,” I asked Hancock his impressions of Shields, the former Lawton High School and Nebraska standout.
“Will is really quiet but he’s become a great member of the committee,” Hancock said. “The funny thing was at the first meeting each year I ask the members to give their name and a little about themselves. We come to Will and he says, ‘I played in the league (NFL) for a few year.’ I had to throw out there to the committee that he’s in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, that’s how humble Will remains to this day.”
Hancock was asked about the possibility of expanding the CFP but as of now, there is a great deal of discussion but no concrete expansion plans.
The board, which is different from the selection committee, had discussed possible expansion in February but after some tense moments and comments from some members, an 8-3 vote stopped any expansion plans at least until after four years.
At that time Hancock said he was glad there was no rush to take action on expansion.
“I am happy to report the commissioners did not dive back into expansion this week,” Hancock said after the vote on April 28. “They will, but not yet. We have time. There’s plenty of time. But I expect the conversation will get back going sometime within the next year.”
While those future expansion meetings will more than likely feature some tense moments, whatever comes out of those talks will mean some hard work for Hancock and his staff as they formulate the plan and move forward to put that plan into operation.
One thing is certain, if expansion is agreed upon, Hancock is the perfect man to take that idea and turn it into reality.
To quote Will Rogers once again, “If you want to be successful, it’s just this simple. Know what you are doing. Love what you are doing. And believe in what you are doing.”
Whether it’s throwing newspapers from his bike or leading the effort to pick college football’s best team each season, those sage words from Will Rogers clearly describe what makes Bill Hancock perfect for any job.