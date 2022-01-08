The new year celebration is over, and Christmas has been long over as well. As schools around the community began to open back up, high school hoops is back in action inside the Great Plains Coliseum for the Coliseum Classic.
With two rounds in the books, a trip to the championship game was on line in the girls bracket. The Navajo Lady Indians would take on the Central High Lady Bronchos as both teams looked to continue to ride the early momentum.
Navajo would take the final seat in the championship game with a 76-20 win over the Lady Bronchos.
Meanwhile, Central's boys team was also looking for a title game spot against Arkoma, but fell 46-36.
Navajo dominates Lady Bronchos
Inside shots and steals were the catalyst of the strong showing for the Navajo Lady Indians. Adison Warren would record two quick steal-and-scores to help put the Lady Indians lead to double digits. Navajo continued to apply the pressure to the Lady Bronchos, leading to a 22-5 lead at the end of the first quarter.
The pace of the game began to slow down, but the results continued to be the same. Shots would come in bunches by a host of Lady Indians, as the Navajo bench began to watch baskets fall through. Central continued to attack the basket, but the defensive wall of the Lady Indians continued to wreak havoc.
Turnovers continued to be the Achilies heel for the Central Lady Bronchos, as the second half emphasized the main idea of the first half. The Lady Indians continued the, “if it is not broken, do not fix it” mantra, stealing the basketball at will to continue the success from the inside painted area. The Lady Bronchos continued to fight back, but it was the Navajo Lady Indians game to lose with a 62-14 lead going into the fourth quarter.
In the final period of play, Navajo continued to have the foot on the pedal with the commanding lead. As more Lady Broncho turnovers began to pile up, the Lady Indians would take full advantage of the mistakes. More shots began to fall for Navajo before closing out the game. Central continued to press on and fight back, as Beth Clement would knock down three big shots to help close the gap.
In the final score for the seminal round of the Coliseum Classic, Navajo Lady Indians would beat the Central High Lady Bronchos 76-20 to advance to the championship round. With the win, the Lady Indians will face the Ryan Cowgirls for the championship on Saturday at 5:30 p.m. Central will turn around and face Fletcher on Saturday starting at 4 p.m.
Arkoma runs into title game
Akroma's Deuce Walden would hit three separate three-point shots to help propel the Mustangs to the early advantage. Proving to be the difference in the contest, the Mustangs would quickly grab the 16-8 lead at the end of the first period.
To start the second quarter of play, Arkoma began to find their footing. Walden continued to be hot from the three-point line with his fourth made basket of the half. Bryson Cunningham would add his touch of offense, getting his shot to fall through for the 23-10 Mustang lead.
A scoring surge and strong defense would help Arkoma maintain the lead going into the halftime break. As the second quarter ended, the Mustangs would lead 27-16 over Central.
As the third quarter began, Arkoma would continue to hold the lead but Central would find their footing on offense. Three-point shots from Jace Waller and Caden Covington would cut the Mustang lead to eight but Arkoma’s Easton Smith countered that with a shot of his own. Holding the lead steady as the third quarter ended, the Mustangs would take a 36-24 over Central.
The final period of play would begin to sway in the favor of the Mustangs, getting four straight shots to fall in. Central continued to fight back, as Dirk McGough would get his shot to fall through.
Momentum seems to shift in Central’s direction as turnover by Arkoma would give the Bronchos a fighting chance. Even with the late surge by the Central, Arkoma would hold off the stampeding Bronchos to advance to the championship game.