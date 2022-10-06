Many high school football players can go through an entire career without being involved in a game-changing play, however, Cache’s Brayden Castro will someday be telling his kids about the Southeast game during his senior season.
Castro is one of the most valuable players on the team, starting at wide receiver, safety and on special teams.
“It was really kinda funny because we were putting a good drive together late in the game and I told Les (Assistant Head Coach Abbott) that I’m going to try and eat up as much clock as possible on our last drive,” Head Coach Faron Griffin said. “I wanted to run the jet sweep but Brayden had just run several plays where he was running fakes and he came toward the sideline and asked Landon Abbott (receivers coach) if he could get one play off. I told Coach Landon that I really needed him.
“We sent him out there and I called his number and what does he do? He makes a great cut, breaks into the open and scores. Coach (Les) Abbott comes up to me and says, ‘I thought we were going to run some clock?’”
Castro says it’s just part of his job.
“I run a good deal when we fake the jet sweep, plus playing defense as well, I was just getting a little gassed right there,” Castro said. “But they sent me back out there and everything worked out. On that play our line really blocked well and Tyler Miles, Alex Lema and Christian Bennett all had good blocks out in front for me. It just opened up like you would hope.”
The Spartans, though, still had 1:37 left to strike back and once again Castro was in on the action.
“That receiver(Mishawn Graham) was really fast and we did have double coverage on him and when the ball came down it hit right on my calf,” he said. “When I was able to look around I saw him holding the ball up and he was laying on his back. I didn’t see it but the video looks like it hit the ground. But we just didn’t do as good a job of tackling as we should have. We had our chances to score more on offense and just didn’t get it in the end zone.”
Castro says that the summer workouts and his work with the track team have been a major reason he’s been in shape and not bothered by cramps.
“We did a great deal of conditioning in the summer and during practice I get a great deal of work playing wide receiver, safety and even on special teams,” Castro said. “In track I run the 100, 200 and on the relays. I spend most weekends here at the stadium running and staying in shape.”
Burning all that energy requires some protein and Castro has his favorite meal.
“I love a 12-ounce ribeye cooked medium rare with veggies at Texas Roadhouse,” he said. “I try and eat healthy and the veggies are something that is good for you.”
When it comes to the classroom his favorite period is simple to explain.
“I love my computer class with Ms. (Kim) Hewett because I get my work done and then watch game video,” he said with a big smile.
But don’t be fooled, Castro is an honor student who has his sights set on a rewarding career.
“I am thinking seriously about being a pharmacist,” he said. “I know that SWOSU (Southwestern Oklahoma State University) has one of the highest rated programs in the country and I might go there.”
His other college pick would be Oregon.
“Yes, it started out with me liking their wild uniforms but then I watched more of their games and started liking them,” he said. “I’m going to try and figure out my plans after track season.”
Castro is a life-long Cache student whose mom qualified for the State Track meet and dad played football at Cache.
“I have one sister and a brother who both are younger,” he said. “My sister is in the 4th grade and is a gymnast and cheerleader and my brother is in the 2nd grade.”
He’s trying to set a good example for them.
“I am trying to be a good leader on the field and during practice and I try to help them,” he said. “I was given a good foundation when it comes to working hard to achieve success and I want to show them the way to be a good team member when they get older.”