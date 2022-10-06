On the move

Brayden Castro has been the speed guy for Cache this season, playing offense, defense and on special teams. Last week he had a 43-yard touchdown run that gave the Bulldogs the lead late against Southeast.

 File photo

Many high school football players can go through an entire career without being involved in a game-changing play, however, Cache’s Brayden Castro will someday be telling his kids about the Southeast game during his senior season.

Castro is one of the most valuable players on the team, starting at wide receiver, safety and on special teams.