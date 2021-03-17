SHAWNEE – A monster day at the plate by Haley Castle and a no-hitter by Breley Webb led Cameron to a pair of wins against Fort Hays State and Oklahoma Baptist on Tuesday.
After going winless in their four Lone Star Conference games this past weekend, the Aggie softball team looked to get back on track with a pair of non-conference contests mid-week in Shawnee.
Game one was a wild slugfest that saw the two teams combine for 24 runs, 25 hits, five of which were homers, and seven errors in the field.
Cameron was the victim of a solo homer off Bethany Hines in the bottom of the first, but a two-run bomb by Castle in the top of the second put the Cameron up by one. FHSU hit another solo shot in the bottom of the frame to tie the game at two.
The first big inning of the game came in the top of the third when the Aggies struck for five runs on two hits and two Tiger errors. Castle delivered the go-ahead run on a single to left field that brough home Callie Christensen; it was Castle’s only hit on Tuesday that didn’t go over the outfield fence.
With two outs already recorded, a Brenna Busby bases loaded walk brought home Breley Webb from third. In the next at-bat, Mikayla Richmond walked to bring Castle across the plate and extend the CU. A batter later, a wild pitch and a throwing error brought home the final two runs of the inning as Busby and Kaylyn Smith scored to give the Aggies a 7-2 advantage.
In the fourth, Cameron looked have pulled away from the Tigers, scoring three more runs on another long-ball by Castle that gave her team a 10-2 advantage.
A Fort Hays State grand slam in the bottom of the frame made things interesting, cutting the deficit to four, and after a Khmari Edward RBI single scored Busby to give CU another run, the Tigers scored four more in the bottom of the fifth to make it a one-run game.
The sixth was the only scoreless frame of the contest. It was followed by Cameron adding a pair of insurance runs in the top of the seventh. Both runs came in to score on a two-out fielding error.
In the bottom of the seventh, FHSU was able to get one of those runs back on an RBI double, but Anna Hammer was able to close things out and secure CU’s 10th win of the season.
Castle and Webb both had three hits in game one, with Castle driving in six runs and scoring three times. Callie Christensen also scored three times and walked four times in the win.
Hammer earned the save by giving up just three hits and two runs, neither were earned, in 2.2 innings of work. The CU staff of Hammer, Guzman and Bethany Hines combined for four strikeouts.
Cameron just needed one pitcher in the night-cap against Oklahoma Baptist, and that was the sophomore lefty Webb. The Yukon product entered the fifth inning with her team up 12 and no base runners allowed. A one-out walk eliminated the chance at a perfect game, but Webb was able to get the final two outs to become the seventh player in Aggie history to record a no-hitter in the circle. She finished the game with just 16 batters faced and struck out six of those.
There have been nine no-hitters in program history with the previous one coming via Rylee Willmon against Southern Nazarene in 2019. Debi Covarrubias, one of two Aggies to record a perfect game, recorded three no-hitters in her CU career.
Webb got plenty of run-support early on against the Bison. Busby led off the game with home run and then, after a Kylie French RBI single, Castle delivered her third homer of the day, this time of the grand slam variety, giving CU a 6-0 advantage.
Run scoring hits by Christensen and Webb and an OBU error in the second gave Cameron three more runs and then a RBI single by Edwards and another RBI double by Webb added two more in the third.
With her team already leading 11-0, Castle came up in the fourth and did something that no one good have predicted. The junior hit a solo homer, giving her four on the day and completing the “home-run cycle” on the day. Castle hit two-run and three-run homers against Fort Hays State and then had a grand slam and solo shot against OBU. She finished the day with 11 RBI and five runs scored.
Webb also helped her cause with her two hits and two RBI, while Cameron totaled 10 hits against the Bison pitching staff and stranded seven runners on base in the win.
Cameron will look to ride their momentum back into conference play this weekend. They visit St. Mary’s for a pair of games on Friday, March 19, and then head to Austin, Texas for a doubleheader against St. Edward’s on Sunday, March 21.