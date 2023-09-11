Casper finds home for Mac as defensive end

Mac senior Marquis Casper (#8) gets involved in one of his many tackles during the Eisenhower game Sept. 1.

 Photo by Steve Miller

Anyone who has watched MacArthur play this season has probably been impressed with the defensive unit that has been tough, allowing just 26 points while the Highlanders have bolted out to a 3-0 record.

That defensive unit isn’t blessed with great size up front but the Highlanders make up by playing an aggressive, “get after them” attacking style with quickness across the unit.

Recommended for you