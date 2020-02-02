Honors were not in the mix for last week but several bowlers lined up for some nice scoring nonetheless.
Matt Casey was the week’s top bowler with a 754 from the Suburban league at Twin Oaks, Fort Sill.
Casey put games of 230, 267 and 257 together to make up the week’s high series.
Jeff Janssen put one of the two 279’s rolled in the Suburban league between games of 217 and 210 for a 706.
Paul Zerbe was the other bowler with a 279, tying Janssen for the night’s high game.
Andrew McCann zoned in for a 746 in the Guys and Dolls at Thunderbird Lanes, rolling 247, 265 and 234 and Scott Lockwood shot 238, 238 and 247 for the Goodyear leagues high set of 723.
Mike Peckinpaugh started the TNT league with games of 277 and 242 but lost steam and came out at 191 in game three, giving him 700 series honors with a 710 and Rick Carlson led in the Early Birds with 701 on games of 237, 248 and 216.
And in a late news report, Larry Keplinger “missed it by that much” while bowling in the Tuesday Mixed Up at Twin Oaks.
Keplinger rolled 224, 219 and finished strong with a 255 only to fall short of the goal with 698.
Carter leads Senior play
Bob Carter was the senior bowler of the week with scores of 234, 269 and 235 rolled in the Socialites, totaling out at 738 for series.
Robert Copeland was next best with a 711, posted in the Golden Years on games of 279, 220 and 212 and Dale Perry finished off his birthday week with a 702 on games of 235, 221 and 246 while bowling in the Entertainers.
Jester leads Ladies with 650
Teri Jester rolled the ladies high series last week of 650 while bowling in the His and Hers league.
Jester had games of 233, 201 and 216 to make up the series.
Andrea Halstead shot the high game for the gals of 244, a product of the Early Birds league.
Burk tops youth with career best
Caden Burk was the youth super star with a career high series of 691 rolled in the TBird Legends league last Saturday morning.
Burk started the day with a 268 game. He lost his touch in game two and scraped up a 180 score, but rebounded nicely with a 243 closer to sum up the high series, just shy of his goal of 700.
Tori Justice led in the TOBC Oak Trees with a 569, thanks to a 239 closer and Kalan Hicks was the HotShots top bowlers with 396 on games of 135, 147 and 114, shooting off a 109 average.
Senior Colorama No-Tap
Men’s division winners: 1st – Mel Tubbs 875(h); 2nd – Bob Escobar 802(h); 3rd – Randy Travis 785(h)
Women’s division winner(s): 1st – Diane Frame 727(h); 2nd – Jackye King 722(h).
Scratch Singles winner(s): 1st – Mike McLester 748; (no tap 300 in game two); 2nd – Randy Travis 704; 3rd – Marshall Miller 668.
Mystery Doubles winners:
Game One: 1st – Diane Frame/Leroy Conway 531; 2nd – Kenny Richardson/Marshall Miller 527.
Game Two: 1st – Mike McLester/Jackye King 536; 2nd – Cleo Travis/Bob Escobar 508
Game Three:
1st – Randy Travis/Don Ginter Jr. 527; 2nd – Cleo Travis/Bob Escobar 524
Strike Pot winners: Cleo Travis, Damon Foster, Ken Brown, Marshall Miller.
Special Challenge Shot Results: “21 Jackpot”: Marshall Miller rolled a strike, six and three to bow out at 19.
Match Play: Zari Conway was on her way with back to back eight counts but the final throw only netted seven.
Pill Draw: Ken Brown pulled the No. 5 pill but knock over seven.
The Senior No-Tap Colorama is open to all bowlers 50 years and up and is held every Friday afternoon starting at 1 p.m. at Thunderbird Lanes.
Valentines Mixed Up Doubles
The annual Valentines Mixed-Up Doubles tournament to be held on Sunday, Feb. 16 at Thunderbird Lanes is full but in need of door prizes.
If you would like to donate an item or two, your name or business name will be posted as a sponsor for the tournament.
Contact this writer at Thunderbird Lanes for further details.