Matt Casey was our bowler of the week with an eleven in a row 290 game from the Suburban league at Twin Oaks.
After coloring in a spare in the first frame of the night, Casey went off the sheet for the 11 in a row accomplishment.
Unfortunately, it was a one-hit-wonder kind of night and after that first score of 290, Casey was done, rolling 175 and 185 for a 650 series.
In his defense however, series’ weren’t that great last week anywhere.
Leading the association with a 731 set was Mark Hill from the TNT league. Hill had games of 248, 224 and 259.
The second highest series last week came from the Guys and Dolls where Bob Carter put together a 725 that went 268, 211 and 246.
And rounding out the week’s top three was Johnnie Scheid who was bowling in the Suburban league when he shot 256, 227 and 237 for a 720.
And for the first time in a long time, our top three just so happened to be the only 700 series’ rolled last week!
From the atta-boy or girl, good job file, Congratulations to James Robinson Jr of the Early Birds for a career high 685 series on games of 201, 279 and 205.
Robinson, who makes his bowling column debut with these scores, was 112 pins over his 167 with second game alone and 184 over for the night.
And a shout out to Terri Hayworth for her first triplicate series of 151 bowled in the Goodtimes league.
Terri was happy with her consistency on this day but was quick to add that she was hoping for a little higher score, especially since her average is 152.
Youth Highlights
Youth bowlers were back with Alexander Heimbrock in the lead with a 546 series that started with a 207 game bowled in the TBird Legends.
Ali Biscaino was a close second for series with 521 but did manage high game honors with a 212 for game three.
High rollers from the TBird HotShots were Keanna Biscaino with a 479 series on games of 161, 172 and 146 off a 130 average and Adonis Coleman was second highest with a 431 that was on cue at his 134 average with games of 131, 146 and 154.
Lee Perry is still rolling strong coming in at seventy-seven pins over his 97 average with games of 134, 120 and 114 and Dominic Scott was an even one-hundred sticks over his 87 average with games of 112, 128 and 121.
And in the TBird MiniShots, Dennis Binder put games of 118 and 106 on the board for the bumper division highs.
No-Tap Colorama Results
Results from the March 31st Senior No-Tap Colorama at Thunderbird Lanes showed Dave Yett with a first place finish with games of 224, 264 and a 297 closer (Dave doesn’t do well under pressure), for an 824 total with handicap.
The second place finisher was Barry Morris with 823 and Marshall Miller put his new equipment to work to post 818 for third.
The ladies division was a little light on participation, paying only first place to Vanda Edmondson for a 792.
Yett had a healthy 785 for first place in Scratch Singles as well, followed by Marshall Miller, 758 and Sam Bowman, 750.
The Mystery Doubles winners were:
Gm. 1, 1st – Gene Augustine/Ken Knoff, 583
Gm. 1, 2nd – Zari Conway/Robert Lansberry and Cle Cox/Vanda Edmondson, 529.
Gm. 2, 1st – Marshall Miller/David Yett, 575
Gm. 2, 2nd – Gary Webster/Sam Bowman, 550
Gm. 3, 1st – Marshall Miller/David Yett, 562
Gm. 3, 2nd – Roy Olson/Roy Johnson, 522
Strike Pot ticket winners were Gene Augustine, Mike Peckinpaugh, David Yett, Roy Olson and James Halstead Jr.
The Special Challenge shots saw some paying action as right off the bat, John Fortner stepped up to the plate and rolled a seven count, a strike and then an almost impossible four count to win the “21” Jackpot prize.
David Yett was called on for “Match Play” where he ended his effort with a strike after a nine-count, Marshall Miller needed six but knocked over eight in the “Pill Draw” and Gary Webster left the #10-pin alone, looking for a split for the “Snake Bite” challenge.
Leilani Wiggins also rolled a strike in a try at Waldo and Mike Peckinpaugh left just the head pin when he needed them all for the “Make that Spare” challenge this week of the 1-4-5-8-10.
There was no event last Friday, April 7, so that anyone could attend the service for Jerry Hill. The event will resume this Friday at 1 p.m. at Thunderbird Lanes. Bowlers must be at least 50 years old to participate.