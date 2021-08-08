The short 8-week Summer Entertainers league ended last Wednesday afternoon but not before one last hooray that just so happens to be the first Honor Score of the 2021-2022 bowling season.
Even though the league wasn’t over, the slate was wiped clean on July 31st and we all start over for the sake of records keeping.
Leading us into the 2021-2022 season was Bob Carter who was on hand as the only substitute eligible for the last day, based on a required number of games.
Carter was right on cue the first two games scoring 225 and 220 before lining up and putting a healthy string of strikes across the board for game three.
Bowling is a fickle sport as one time anything will carry and another time you can’t buy a strike but after a while, you start to figure out when those not so good shots carry, look out because that really good shot that you need to carry, will not.
I have to say, Carter bowled quite well but there were a couple of shots that were questionable which may have had something to do with the final result.
Both the first two strikes of the 10th frame were good ones but the last shot was probably the best he had thrown the entire game.
Unfortunately, that’s when the ugliness of the game showed up and for Carter, the left-handers nightmare of a 7-pin denied another perfect game.
Carter finished the set with a 299, his 3rd career 11 in a row in this category, and was the week’s high series scorer with 744.
Bill Cox was a close second in the Entertainers with games of 247, 225 and 251 for a 723.
In other league news…
Tuesday No-Tappers were on a mission to join Richard Jacoby in the 900 series club and have a couple of more weeks left as the last of the summer leagues to still be in session.
Bob Carter ended up with the highest no-tap effort of 840 on games of 263, 300 and 277.
Bill Cox rolled 290, 300 and 245 for an 835 and David Fishbeck shot 300, 288 and 245 for an 833.
Shirley Hanley got in on the act and had games of 244, 235 and 300 for a 779.
Tune in next week for the summer league Champions report and don’t forget to get signed up for a fall/winter league as soon as possible while space is still available.
Seymour Takes Summer’s Last Po-Boy
The final Summer Po-Boy tournament was held at Thunderbird Lanes last Monday night with thirty-three bowlers on the lanes, looking for two good games of qualifying to put them in the top sixteen.
Matt Ray was an easy pick for number one, posting 246 and 257 scratch; Ray netted 512 with handi-cap for the top seed.
Second was Nathan Baggett with games of 243 and 237, a 481 for series with his handicap and third was Steve Seymour with 230 and 203, along with 43 helper pins for 476.
James Ray was fourth with 472 followed by Summer Po-Boy champion of two weeks ago, Payne Jolly, with 465.
Sixth seed was former Lawton bowler David Welch with 465, Andrew Petering was seventh with 461 and Caden Burk made the top half of the cut in eighth with 455.
The remaining eight bowlers to qualify to advance to the single elimination bracket were: Defending champion John Troutman, 453, Phil Kilmartin, 449, James Middleton, 447, Duncan McDonald, 443, Blaine McKinney, 441, Marshall Miller, 439, Robert Lansberry, 435.
The final spot went to Sam Bowman, who had tied with Mark Hill with a qualifying score of 434, obviously, Bowman won the toss and moved on.
Winners of the high scratch game pot were Matt Ray (246) and Nate Baggett (243) for game one and Matt Ray (257) and Mark Hill (256) for game two.
High versus low in the bracket placement and Matt Ray was Bowman’s first challenger.
Matt must have lost his edge and Bowman jumped, winning 254-169.
Young Burk sent the defending Champ Troutman home early 219-203 and by a single pin, Jolly advanced over McDonald, 232-231.
James Ray slid by McKinney in a low scoring match that went 192-164, while at the same time; Seymour was doing his best to keep Miller at bay, ultimately winning 258-255.
Another almost photo finish was the Welch-Middleton race where the OKC traveler Welch threw a 262 score at Middleton who came up a pin shy with 261.
Tournament director Richard Jacoby said the Middleton rolled a double in the 10th but threw a 6-count for his fill ball that cost him the match.
Petering got the win over Kilmartin and Lansberry won over Baggett to reach the round of eight.
Bowman had faced Burk before and knew that this kid could bowl so he went all in to get another win 241-169.
This event was riddled with matches determined by only a few pins including the match between James Ray and Payne Jolly.
Ray was spotting Jolly 71 pins from the start so there was no room for error, a pattern that followed all the way until the end of the game where Jacoby reported Ray needing a double and 9-pins in the tenth to win.
The mission was accomplished and Ray advanced 220-219.
Seymour beat Welch 223-216 and Petering succeeded in needing to strike and get nine in the tenth to get the win over Lansberry, 216-215.
After just barely making the cut, Sam Bowman found himself in the semi’s facing James Ray and Andrew Petering made it up one more step to face Steve Seymour.
All of these bowlers had bowled well all night so to pick a winner would have been tough.
If you picked Bowman over Ray and Seymour over Petering, you would be doing well, as that was how it went down.
Bowman beat out James Ray, 228-212 and Seymour kept it going with a 212 over Petering’s 198 to set up for the finals.
Scores reflect that the fight was all but over for these two but Seymour had another deuce in him for the cherry on top, winning the final Summer Po-Boy 226 over Bowman’s 197.
Richard Jacoby and Thunderbird Lanes wishes to thank all participants of the Spring and Summer Po-Boy events.
There is talk of a Fall/Winter series so stay tuned.
Augustine, Frame Win Weekly No-Tap Color Pin Match
Gene Augustine may not have had the highest games, but he had the highest count for pins over average and with a little handicap assist, managed to walk away with the men’s first place prize in the Senior No-Tap Colorama at Thunderbird Lanes a week ago last Friday afternoon.
Augustine led the guys with an 861 for series.
Sam Bowman, who rolled one of the two no-tap 300 games of the day, came in second place with 843 and Don Ginter Jr. took third place with 831.
Participation allowed for a fourth place, won by Bob Carter with an 811 thanks to a 290 on his second game.
Diane Frame was the high roller on the ladies side with a 785 for high series, followed by Karin Monahan with a 758.
For the second week in a row Bob Carter was the Scratch series winner, this week with his 811, and Sam Bowman tied with Duncan McDonald for a share of second with 789.
McDonald was the other bowler who put up a no-tap 300 game.
Mystery Doubles results:
(Gm 1, 1st) Duncan McDonald/Damon Foster, 559
(Gm 1, 2nd) Randy Travis/Sam Bowman, 556
(Gm 2, 1st) Gene Augustine/Karin Monahan, 603
(Gm 2, 2nd) Randy Travis/Sam Bowman, 574
(Gm 3, 1st) Gene Augustine/Karin Monahan, 517
(Gm 3, 2nd) Robert Copeland/Cle Cox, 516
Strike pot winners:
David Salazar, Ernie McAllister, Charles Norman, Walter Keithley, Diane Frame
Special Ticket results:
21 Jackpot: Damon Foster (7+8+6=21): WINNER
Match Play: David Salazar (X – X — 7): No winner
Pill Draw: Barbara Ellis (Needed 8, Got 9): No winner
Waldo: Barry Morris (With #1: DQ with head pin hit): No winner
Waldo: Barry Morris (Without #1: left 3-6-9): No winner
Thunderbird Lanes hosts the Senior 9-Pin No-Tap Colorama every Friday afternoon, starting at 1 p.m.
The event is open to all bowlers with verifiable averages who are age 50 and above.