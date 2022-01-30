It is no secret that our senior league bowlers are pretty much the heartbeats of our association, with bowlers over age 50 outnumbering those who are not by a large margin.
Saying that, they outscore them as well and this week was evident of that fact as Richard Jacoby led us into the week with an 11 in a row game bowled a week ago last Thursday afternoon (technically the first day of the bowling column week) and Bob Carter closed the week with last Wednesday afternoon’s performance in the Entertainers league, scoring a perfect 300 game.
Jacoby was bowling in the senior Goodtimes league at Thunderbird Lanes a week before last when he found a line that awarded him a 247 opening score.
Game two started with sparing up a 10-pin before going off the sheet for a 290, 11 in a row.
The day ended with a 238, giving Jacoby a 775 for series that was top billing for the entire week until Wednesday’s Entertainers hit the floor and Bob Carter stepped up to the plate.
Carter came out of the box with games of 243 and 249 to set up for what would become his 15th career perfect 300 game.
Getting all that he could with the final game Carter managed a 792 for the week’s high series and as a side note, gave his team half a point for a tied team score.
Jacoby was back and still in the zone and shot back to back 257 games with a chance at a third one but it wasn’t in his heart to make it happen as he would have had to double and then throw a gutter for the same score one more time.
Instead, he struck and then left a soft 10-pin, spared it up and posted a 256 closer for a 770 series.
Almost as consistent as Jacoby was Phil Kilmartin who went 248, 238 and 248 for a 734 to cap off the Entertainers high rollers list.
In other senior league play, Marshall Miller led in the Socialites with a 702 that included games of 192, 268 and 242.
Other League Highlights
It was reported that Chris Lowe ran seventeen strikes in a row while bowling in the Suburban league, leading the group with a 750 series on games of 207, 279 and 264.
Demetrius Wilcox posted 737 on games of 258, 234 and 245 and Johnnie Scheid rounded out the top three Suburbanites with games of 245, 224 and 247 for a 716.
Steve Lindsay was also in the zone, scoring 250, 203 and 256 for a 709.
And Jordan Kasza rolled the ladies high series of the week of 686 on games of 193, 238 and 255.
David Fishbeck had another good week in the Goodyear league, posting games of 250, 277 and 222 for a 749, followed by Matt Casey who shot 726 on games of 257, 266 and 203.
The Early Birds league had a high scoring night with Chris Lindsey leading with games of 268, 243 and 225 on his way to a whopping 736 to go 214 pins over average for series, reported league secretary Gary Sammons.
Sammons added that Chris said he was working his way toward his first 300 game, which we all know is just a matter of time.
Ben Laird raked in a 717 on games of 211, 268 and 238, Dale Perry rolled 212, 258 and 236 for a 706 and Rick Chapman shot 253, 248 and 204 for a 705 and in other Early Birds news, Zari Conway registered the ladies high game of the week of 257.
Top billing in the Guys and Dolls goes to Steven Seymour for a 733 series on games of 238, 259 and 236, Kellan Hill was the TNT bowler of the week for a 727 that went 233, 279 and 215 and Jimmy Bomboy shot 214, 245 and 247 to put the His and Hers in the news for a 706 series.
And last but never least are congratulations going out to Heather Scholl for bowling her first career 200 game while bowling in the Ladies Night Out league at Twin Oaks.
Bowling off a 131 average, Heather rolled 149, 200 and 139 for a 484 series, just shy of her first 500 series.
Youth Highlights
Mikey York put together a nice 672 series on games of 224, 215 and 233 bowling in the TBird Legends league where Caden Burk was a close second with a 642.
Burk was consistent with games of 205, 221 and 216 off his current 202 league average.
And in other youth highlights, Lee Perry upped his high game to 102 bowling in the TBird HotShots.
The TOBC Oak Trees league did not bowl last Monday.
No-Tap News
David Fishbeck and Kenny Ratke were not in this week’s Tuesday No-Tappers action, leaving room for former member now super sub Roy Olson to take the lead.
Olson kicked off the day’s festivities with a no-tap 300 game. He then shot a 276 but a 215 closer left Olson with a 791 for series, just shy of the 800 marker.
And a quick shout-out to Charline Paslay, who celebrated her 75th birthday week with games of 222, 252 and 190 for a 664 series off a 164 average.
Sam Bowman took first place in the Senior 9-Pin No-Tap Colorama at Thunderbird Lanes a week ago last Friday, scoring 240, 300 and 256 for an 835 winning score with handicap.
Second place went to Damon Foster for an 800 on the money and John Troutman, who led off with a 290, ended up with a third place win for a 790 series.
Diane Frame was the winner in the women’s division with games of 222, 224 and 244 that totaled out at 831 with handicap and Kathy Zerbe took home the second place prize for a 741.
Bowman’s scratch series of 796 was good enough for first in the Scratch Singles event, followed by John Troutman, 790, and Kenny Ratke, 779.
Mystery doubles winners were as follows.
(Gm 1, 1st) John Troutman/Barry Morris, 561
(Gm 1, 2nd) Cle Cox/John Fortner, 552
(Gm 2, 1st) Sam Bowman/Peggy Towne, 554
(Gm 2, 2nd) Damon Foster/James Williams, 536
(Gm 3, 1st) Kathy Zerbe/Diane Frame, 558
(Gm 3, 2nd) Cle Cox/John Fortner, 550
This week’s Strike Pot winners were John Fortner, Robert Lansberry, Marshall Miller and Randy Travis.
There were no winners in the Special Challenge Shot tickets but there were some close calls.
James Williams wasn’t one of them though as after a nine count on his first ball, the second shot went in the ditch to end his efforts at the “21 Jackpot”.
Paul Zerbe however was very close to hitting the Match Play ticket with back to back nine counts. His third shot however took all ten out and nixed the deal.
Kenny Ratke needed a six count but only knocked over five in the Pill Draw and Marshall Miller left the 4-8 looking to leave a split in the Snake Bite shot.
Miller was also drawn for the Waldo shot but left the 1-2-4 in his effort coming ever so close to capturing the prize.
The Senior 9 Pin No-Tap Colorama is held on Friday’s starting at 1 p.m. at Thunderbird Lanes. All bowlers age 50 and over with a verifiable average are eligible to participate.