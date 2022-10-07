Ike profile

Number five Calvin Carroll leads a charge of Eagle defenders in bringing down a Carl Albert runner during their Sept. 22 district matchup at Cameron stadium.

 File photo

Calvin Carroll is one of several Eisenhower seniors who is making the most of his 5-11, 180-pound frame, lining up as the starting strong safety, however, he also comes in on offense to play receiver when needed.

Carroll says while he does like to play the receiver position, he prefers the freedom he gets from playing safety.

