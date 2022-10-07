Calvin Carroll is one of several Eisenhower seniors who is making the most of his 5-11, 180-pound frame, lining up as the starting strong safety, however, he also comes in on offense to play receiver when needed.
Carroll says while he does like to play the receiver position, he prefers the freedom he gets from playing safety.
“At safety you can get more picks,” Carroll said. “You really get to look at the field more instead of at linebacker where you just look at your gaps. At safety you’re looking at the whole field.”
Carroll is originally from Wichita Falls but moved to Lawton his sophomore year with his father. Carroll says even though his mother still lives in Texas the two have a close relationship and expressed that being far from her has been difficult for him at times.
Carroll describes himself as an aggressive player and a dedicated student who gets the grades and takes his education seriously as he gets ready to prepare for college. He says at this point his favorite class in school is art.
“I get straight A’s in school,” Carroll said. “I can be a hard-working student when I want to but I feel like I’m smart enough to where I don’t have to work that hard.”
Carroll says that after his time at Eisenhower is finished he is hoping to find himself an offer to play college ball while also pursuing a degree in physical therapy.
Carroll began playing football in the seventh grade and has been a fan of the game ever since. He says his favorite professional team to watch is the Cincinnati Bengals and one of his favorite hobbies outside of school is playing Madden.
Elsewhere off the field Carroll enjoys working on his physical fitness saying that he really enjoys weightlifting. Carroll takes his fitness levels very seriously and believes that staying in shape is one of the most important forms of self care.
“I like to go to the gym,” Carroll said. “I like to go and lift, I like eating healthy and drinking plenty of water. That’s really all you need, if you drink a lot of water you’ll be healthy, you just gotta stay away from the sodas.”