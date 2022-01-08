APACHE — While the prep basketball playoffs are just a month or so away, there were some dandy games this week and if you happened to be at the Apache Events Center for the Slick Hills Invitational Friday you got a big dose of playoff basketball as No. 1-ranked Hydro-Eakly was upset by Hobart in a wild boys semifinal game.
The Bearcats came in ranked No. 18 in Class 2A, so it wasn’t like this was a huge upset but with both fan bases providing vocal support it got tense down the final few minutes and gave fans a taste of what’s just around the corner.
Coach Jeff Thompkins will take his team up against Carnegie in tonight’s title game at 6:30. The girls title game will feature Hydro-Eakly and Hobart at 5 p.m. Hobart beat Minco, 67-54, Friday.
Today’s schedule starts with Walters and Apache girls meeting for the consolation title at 11 a.m. and then Big Pasture and Apache boys tangle at 12:30 for that consolation prize. The third-place girls game at 2 p.m. matches Geronimo and Minco and Hydro-Eakly boys will face Carnegie Walters for the third-place trophy in that bracket.
The Bobcats started to alter their game-plan with more than four minutes remaining, fouling the Bearcats in hope they’d miss some of the charities and get closer in that manner.
“I know exactly why he did that,” Tompkins said of the strategy of Hydro-Eakly coach Rick Gore. “The other night we were playing Burns Flat and we went 6-of-19 that night from the line so he thought he could get us to miss some and that would get them back in it. Tonight, our guys missed a few there early when they started that fouling but then we started making them and that was the difference.”
In the end the stars of both teams—Nolan Gore of Hydro-Eakly and Jordyn Johnson—did their part by scoring 34 and 32, respectively.
“We knew (Gore) was going to get some because he’s a great player,” Thompkins said. “Jordyn really did a good job getting his and the other guys hit some big ones there late when we needed them.”
Late last night, Carnegie held off a furious Walters comeback to earn a 60-57 victory to earn a berth in the finals. For more details on that game see The Sunday Constitution.
While that Hydro-Hobart game stole some of thunder of the much-anticipated Carnegie-Walters boys game the host Apache boys were still playing the “what if” game after having to go to the wire in two thrilling games in their own tournament.
Late Thursday, the Warriors lost a 59-52 overtime thriller against rival Carnegie in a game where late turnovers and some big misses from the field caused Apache’s major problems.
And the after-effects of that overtime loss were clearly evident Friday when Apache had to face Minco in the consolation bracket and it was everything that coach Jordan Reed could do to get his club going as the Warriors fell behind by double figures before finally getting things going on the offensive end.
From a 34-27 lead for Minco at halftime, Apache slowly started to get its offense going and Christian Komardley was one of the sparks that set the comeback fire burning. He got a fast-break layup to cut the Apache deficit to a couple at 41-39 and it appeared the hosts were about to tie it up when they forced a turnover and a mad scramble on the floor for the ball.
Coach Reed quickly called time while one of his players had control of the ball and the timeout was granted as one of his players had gotten the ball and headed home for a wide-open layup. The young coach calmly tapped his own chest to acknowledge “his bad” and then talked out strategy for the final 2:50 of the third quarter.
Dom Scott was able to get the game even with a short jumper from just inside the free throw line and after a turnover, Apache’s Brayden Curry sank one free throw for a 42-41 margin and from there the Bulldogs found the range again, building a six-point edge at 50-44 before the Warriors took command.
Scott tied it up at 52-all with a 3-point bucket at the 4:26 mark, then Komardley hit a trey of his own for a 55-52 margin.
After that Hunter Smith sank a layup for a 58-52 Apache lead with 54 seconds remaining and the Bulldogs just couldn’t respond, missing five straight shots as the Warriors started to celebrate.
Komardley, who poured in 24 points, tacked on five late points on a layup on an inbounds play and then sinking a long-range trey that seemed to come after the buzzer but was signaled good by the officials to arrange the final score.