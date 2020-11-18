The cruel reality of this season hit Southwest Oklahoma this week when Apache learned it was eliminated from the playoffs by way of a positive COVID-19 test. It hit again on Wednesday when Cache also had to forfeit its game against Blanchard. While the safety of the kids and their families is obviously the most important factor at play, it is still a brutal way for a season (and for seniors, a career) to end. Even the head coach for Hooker, Apache’s would-be opponent in the second round, tweeted his disappointment this week and how bad he and his community felt for the Apache team.
But for seven other area teams, the beat goes on. And there are still some extremely compelling matchups. In Class 3A, Anadarko faces a stout Sulphur squad. And while ‘Darko has had some struggles down the stretch (those things tend to happen when you play two of the top teams in the state), Kent Jackson typically has his team ready for games like these. That being said, Sulphur has pummeled most of its opponents this year. The Warriors will put up a fight, but the Bulldogs are probably just too tough. Sulphur wins, 21-14.
Once again, home team is in CAPS.
VELMA-ALMA 45, Snyder 37: Velma’s lone loss of the season came at home to Snyder. Don’t think the Comets have forgotten that.
EMPIRE 40, Alex 34: Don’t be fooled by the 5-4 mark, Alex is a darn good football team. They beat Southwest Covenant, held Velma to 30 points and hung 50 on Davenport. But I think Empire’s high-powered offense is just too potent.
MCGUINNESS 38, Duncan 17: The Demons were able to overcome some mistakes against Eisenhower. I don’t think they’ll be able to do that against the team as good as McGuinness.
MARLOW 42, Bethel 16: The Wildcats got their first-ever playoff win last week against Marlow’s local rival Comanche. The Outlaws are more than happy to rain on Bethel’s parade.
FREDERICK 24, Christian Heritage 20: If you want to do a little transitive math, Christian Heritage beat Frederick’s district bunkmate Coalgate last week, 49-30. The Bombers only put 21 points on that same Coalgate team, but more importantly, they didn’t allow a point. Expect a much lower-scoring game.
CADDO 45, Tipton 35: This is hard for me to do, because I know how hard those kids at Tipton work. But I think a year of frustration comes to a head in the playoffs.
Last week: 6-0
Season record: 83-25