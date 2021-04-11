The Holy Grail of turkey hunting across the United States is to harvest a Grand Slam, which consists of one of each of the four U.S subspecies – Eastern, Osceola, Rio Grande and Merriam’s. One of the best things about living in Oklahoma is that you can harvest ¾ of those subspecies right here in the Sooner State.
The National Wild Turkey Federation technically recognizes six different “slams” (Oklahoma not being one of them). By harvesting and recording your hunt with the NWTF, you can get a certificate and be listed on their website.
The “slams” recognized by the NWTF are:
· Grand Slam — All four U.S. Subspecies (Eastern, Osceola or Florida, Rio Grande and Merriam’s)
· Royal Slam — The Grand Slam plus the Gould’s (found in Mexico and limited areas of the Southwest)
· World Slam — Royal Slam plus the ocellated wild turkey (found in Mexico and Central America)
· Canadian Slam — Harvesting the Eastern and Merriam’s in any Canadian province (Ontario, Quebec, Manitoba, Alberta or British Colombia)
· Mexican Slam — Rio Grande, Gould’s and ocellated wild turkey harvested in Mexico only
· U.S. Super Slam — Harvest one wild turkey subspecies in every state except Alaska
So how do you tell the difference between these different subspecies?
The wild turkey (Meleagris gallopavo) is represented in Oklahoma by three subspecies: Eastern, Rio Grande and Merriam’s, all are technically the same species, but color differences have distinguished them apart. Hybridization is possible where their ranges overlap.
While found mostly East of the Mississippi river, populations of Eastern turkeys are found in 38 states, making them the most abundant subspecies in the U.S. Oklahoma’s current population of Eastern wild turkeys is within a range much smaller than it was originally. Generally confined to the rugged mountains of southeast and far eastern Oklahoma, the population status of this subspecies is considered less stable than its western Oklahoma cousin.
Distinguished by its chestnut-brown tips on the tail feathers and a larger size, adult males can approach 30-pounds. This subspecies also features longer, thicker beads than the others.
Rio Grande turkeys are more of a dryer weather bird, making it ideally suited for Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas and New Mexico. A strong population of this subspecies is also found South of the border in Mexico, hence the name.
This subspecies inhabits a much wider range than it did originally, partly because these birds were more available than Eastern turkeys during the era of restorations. They were able to adapt easily, reproduce successfully and expand quickly all through the west, crosstimbers areas and finally into the hill country of mid-eastern Oklahoma. Today, populations are stable and trap and transplant operations are seldom used.
Rios are smaller than Eastern birds and feature buff-tan tips on the tail feathers. They typically have shorter beards and spurs than their eastern cousins. Males will generally be around 20-punds fully grown.
Technically the Merriam’s turkey does not have a large population in Oklahoma, but the panhandle of the state does support Merriam’s and Merriam’s/Rio Grande hybrids.
Merriam’s are more of a mountain turkey, with snow-white tips on the tail feathers. The males are good size, but the females are much smaller. Males tend to have shorter beards and spurs than the other subspecies.
Hunting and Fishing license sales soaring
One good thing about COVID is that lots of people got outdoors for the first time in a while to enjoy hunting, fishing and other outdoor activities.
New research provided by Southwick Associates shows younger women and men are fueling an increase in license sales.
The 2020 sales surge erased a declining trend in hunting and fishing sales since 2016 – especially on the part of younger adult females. In the first half of 2020, the number of males buying a fishing or hunting license experienced an eight percent jump from 2019 while female participation increased 24 percent.
Participation increased across all age groups, with the largest growth coming from the younger age brackets. The 18-24 year-old category experienced a 21% increase, 25-34 year-olds license buyers increased by 15% while the 55-64 year-old category grew the least at 3%. With the exception of the 55-64 year-old bracket, all of these age cohorts experienced long term declines since 2016 and even back to 2010.
Another reported key metric is new recruits, which showed significant increases in 2020. After declines from 2016 to 2019, 2020 more than offset these losses. In the first half of 2020, the number of male new recruits increased 24%, while the number of new female recruits stole the show with a 49% increase. Growth in new recruits was greatest among people in the broader 18-44 age bracket.
In Oklahoma, resident annual fishing license sales increased 49 percent over 2019 (110 percent for the month of May); resident hunting licenses, 15 percent. Annual combination hunting and fishing licenses were up 50 percent among residents over 2019. And overall, lifetime licenses increased 36 percent over 2019.
That’s a great thing for Oklahoma’s outdoors, as conservation in our state is funded primarily by hunters and anglers when they purchase a hunting or fishing license. There’s no general state tax appropriation for the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation. If you are a hunter or angler, you are a big part of the reason the Wildlife Department can accomplish what it does.
The increase in hunting and fishing license sales amid the Covid-19 pandemic is likely no coincidence. Many students and adults were at home. Many of the “usual” choices weren’t available. And people realized that hunting and fishing and other outdoor pursuits were wide open for enjoyment. In any event, they seized the opportunity. The Wildlife Department launched a campaign with the help of the Oklahoma Department of Health to remind Oklahomans that “the outdoors are always open,” notably because activities like hunting and fishing lend themselves to natural social distancing and outdoor interactions.
Southwest Fishing Report
Altus-Lugert: Elevation below normal, water 57 and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/ALTU.lakepage.html. Walleye fair on jigs along the dam and rocks. Crappie good on jigs and minnows around brush structure, docks and rocks. White bass good on minnows along flats. Channel catfish fair on minnows and worms along flats. Report submitted by Brandon Lehrman, game warden stationed in Greer County.
Ellsworth: Elevation above normal, water 54 and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/usa/nwis/uv?07308990. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure, docks and standing timber. Channel and blue catfish slow on chicken liver, punch bait and shad in the main lake, around points and rocks. Saugeye good on plastic baits and sassy shad in the main lake and around points. Report submitted by Mike Carroll, game warden stationed in Comanche County.
Lawtonka: Elevation above normal, water 55 and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/webdata/gagedata/LTKO2.current.html. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure, docks and rocks. Blue and channel catfish slow on dough bait and punch bait in the main lake and around points. Report submitted by Mike Carroll, game warden stationed in Comanche County.
Tom Steed: Elevation normal, water 55. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/TOMS.lakepage.html. White bass, striped bass hybrids and saugeye fair on crankbaits, jigs and minnows along creek channels, points and rocks. Crappie slow on jigs and minnows at 8-12 ft. around brush structure and rocks. Report submitted by David Smith, game warden stationed in Kiowa County.
Waurika: Elevation above normal, water 50s and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/WAUR.lakepage.html. Crappie good on minnow and tube jigs around brush structure, docks and rocks. White bass and striped bass hybrids good on sassy shad along creek channels, dam and shorelines. The reservoir is open with a release of 23 cfs as of Monday, April 5, 2021. Report submitted by Matt Farris, game warden stationed in Jefferson County.