I received an e-mail this week, but it was different from other ones I’ve received in the past.
It was similar to ones I’ve received in that this person was upset. In this case, they were mad that the Sterling girls basketball team, after beating Frederick in the semifinals of the Comanche County Tournament on Thursday, found out on Friday it would not be able to participate in the championship because players on Chattanooga, Sterling’s first-round opponent, tested positive for COVID-19. Due to contact tracing, Sterling had to quarantine its players, despite nobody on the team testing positive at that point in time.
What set this e-mail apart was that the sender didn’t seem mad at us as a paper for doing something wrong. They didn’t want us to publish their complaint as a letter to the editor or anything like that. It didn’t even seem like they wanted us to do anything.
It was more of a case that they just wanted to get their frustrations off their chest. And we all need an avenue to air our grievances every now and then, I can appreciate that. I like to think it’s the same rationale behind people who complain about the heat or long lines at the DMV or a perceived bad call by a referee. They don’t expect anything to change. They just want their voice to be heard and want someone to agree with them to justify the way they feel. This e-mailer felt that what happened to the Sterling girls — essentially being punished for another team having positive tests — wasn’t fair.
And I honestly agree. However, I don’t exactly know what else could have been done. I don’t think cancelling the championship game would have been the solution. And coaches knew there was risk involved when they chose to hold the tournament at all. In the files of “better to have loved and lost than to never have loved at all”, would you rather there never have been a tournament to begin with?
The unfortunate truth is the Sterling girls are far from the only victims in the COVID-era sports world. So much of what has happened in the past 10 months is not fair. For Sterling, it cost them a county championship. For basketball teams last year, there were state championships that were lost. For athletes who played soccer, baseball and track, whole seasons were lost.
And the sad part is, it’s hard to see it getting better anytime soon. On Tuesday morning, it was confirmed that Eisenhower and MacArthur will not meet at the Coliseum on Thursday, meaning the teams from Lawton Public Schools have nearly seen their entire week of games get wiped out. If this continues, then what? I don’t think we would have a carbon-copy repeat of a year ago in terms of the entire state tournament get canceled, as far more is known about how to slow the virus now than last March. However, the idea of fans from communities from all around the state descending upon one location could prove to be too much for the OSSAA. Today, OSSAA Executive Director David Jackson was set to meet via Zoom with media members to discuss the basketball playoffs.
But given the amount of travel, the close-quarters nature of basketball and the rising number of postponements and cancellations, it’s hard to see this ending well.
Of course, I hope I’m wrong.