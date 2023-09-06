Campbell, LHS line help seal win

Lawton High offensive guard Rhamel Campbell has found a love of football and he and his offensive line mates are working hard to improve with each practice and game. The senior will be on the field Friday when the Wolverines face MacArthur.

 Courtesy photo

When Lawton High School needed to wipe clock off the scoreboard in the second half of Friday’s season opener against Duncan, offensive guard Rhamell Campbell and his mates up front were able to open some good holes for running back Nate Jones.

“Nate rushed for 174 yards on 23 carries and he scored four touchdowns, so it was obvious that our offensive line did a good job,” LHS head coach Ryan Breeze said before Tuesday’s practice.

