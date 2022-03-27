On Saturday, the Dayspring Community Church’s recreation ministry put on the Bravehearted Camp, a sports and recreation camp for Lawton children with special needs, grades 6-12, to learn about sports, as well as the word of God.
Dayspring Recreational Director Daniel Wall said that outside of Special Olympics and the Polar Plunge, he felt there was a lack of opportunities for childen with needs as it pertained to recreation.
“We knew there were not a ton of events or activities for special needs kids in Lawton, so we just thought it would be really cool to minister, let these kids know God created them for a purpose,” Wall said. “So we wanted to offer a free camp for them thanks to generous donations from several people. We just wanted to give these families and their kiddos a day to have fun.”
A total of 12 at the old Lawton Christian School gym, which Dayspring has been leasing for events like the camp. The theme of the camp was based on Psalms 139:14, which states, “I praise you for I am fearfully and wonderfully made”.
Activities included knockout, beachball volleyball and corn hole. After that, campers gathered and did arts and crafts based on the Psalm. The day ended with prayer and dancing.
“We talked to them about God, who Jesus is, the cross, how he rose from the dead,” Wall said. “We gave the kids a shirt and Bible to take home with them and Chick-Fil-A graciously helped us out with lunch.”
In the next couple of months, Dayspring will also host basketball camps, volleyball camps, a kickball league and more. However, this particular camp and experience were special to all those who participated, campers and counselors alike.
“Seeing those kiddos get into sports, see the smiles, the dancing, that was neat,” Wall said. “Thanks to Pastor Robert Smith, who kind of came up with this (recreation) ministry, we’re able to do things like this. We’re just going to try to continue find ways and avenues to share the love and word of God while incorporating sports and exercise.”