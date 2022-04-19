RICHARDSON, Texas — Marcos Feria claimed the Cameron baseball team’s first weekly honor of the season on Monday as he was announced the Lone Star Conference Pitcher of the Week by league officials.
Feria had his best outing of the season as the senior held No. 23 Lubbock Christian to just one run in his complete-game outing in a 2-1 Cameron win on Friday.
The Miami native struck out five batters, surrendering just five hits to one of the top offenses in the LSC, as the Chaps hit .208 against him on the night. Feria also stranded six LCU base runners, including two in the top of the seventh, to close out the game as he secured the final out himself on a running catch on a pop-up in foul territory for his first win of the season.
Cameron and Feria will have another tough test in their upcoming series as they visit No. 12 Angelo State for a 4-game set, April 22-24.