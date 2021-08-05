OKLAHOMA CITY — Over the years, Cameron University has had many outstanding teams across different sports, winning five national championships in football, plus one each in men’s basketball, men’s golf, rifle and baseball. In particular, that 1958 baseball team which won the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) national title was a remarkable, one-of-a-kind story.
That story was immortalized Monday when the 1958 Aggie baseball team was inducted into the Oklahoma Sports Hall of Fame.
Cameron hadn’t even had a baseball program for 27 years, and wasn’t necessarily looking to start one. There was no field, no uniforms, no budget for scholarships. But wanting to entice potential basketball and football recruits, the school decided to field a team, helmed by head basketball coach Ted Owens. Among the team members were three football players, five members of Owens’ basketball team, a Golden Gloves boxer, a service veteran and several regular college students.
The team was invited by the NJCAA to play in a regional qualifier despite not having played a college opponent all season. They were selected to host, despite not having a field, having to play at old Memorial Park, which had been closed for years. The Aggies won four straight games to win the regional, qualifying for the national finals, hosted by Northeastern Junior College (now Northeastern Oklahoma A&M) in Miami.
Once again, Cameron took care of all opponents, including the hosts from Northeastern, to shock the college baseball landscape for the national championship.
Members of the team, plus Coach Owens, were on hand Monday night for the induction.