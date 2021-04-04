TYLER, Texas — The Aggies dropped a pair of Lone Star Conference matches on Saturday with the men falling 5-2 and the women losing 4-3 to UT Tyler.
Cameron University’s tennis teams entered the weekend heading in two different directions. The Aggie women had lost three straight and only had one win against a conference opponent this spring, while the men had won seven straight against Division II opponents and were at the top of the league standings with their Saturday foe UT Tyler.
In the battle of the unbeatens in league play, the Patriots got out to a 1-0 lead with doubles wins on court one and three. The short-handed Aggies lone win in the section came at two, where Oscar del Granado and Alvaro Chavez won 6-2.
With everyone having to play one spot up with their No. 1 player out, Cameron won just two matches in singles play against UTT. Joao Duleba earned a 7-6, 6-5 win on court four and Carlos Vidal defeated his opponent at five 6-2, 6-1. Only one of the six matches went to three sets and that was at two, where Maycon Dias fell 7-6, 6-7, 7-5, snapping an eight match winning streak for the reigning LSC Player of the Week.
The Aggie women lost yet another 4-3 match, their third in four matches. They started Saturday’s battle with a 1-0 lead, winning all three of the double’s matchups. Karolina Glowinska and Alisa Savina won 6-1 on court one, while Lea Manga and Melany Opolz won 6-3 at two and Alex Lopez and Pilar Jaurena defeated their opponent 6-2 at two.
Singles went the way of the Patriots, as the home squad won four out of the six matches to win the meeting. Manga and Lopez both went to three sets in their matches at three and four but came away with wins. After straight set wins at one, two, and six, UTT earned the win as Chloe Chawner defeated Julianne Garcia 6-4, 0-6, 6-3 on court five.
The Cameron men, now 8-6 on the year and 3-1 in league play, will host non-conference opponent Newman on April 9 and then get back to LSC action against St. Mary’s on April 10. CU’s women, now 7-6 overall and 1-3 against the conference, will also face the Rattlers on Saturday, April 10 in their next match.