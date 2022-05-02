Cameron University women’s basketball coach Emma Andrews has accepted the head coaching position at the University of Central Oklahoma, she announced to the Constitution Monday morning.
CU Athletic Director Jim Jackson was already planning his search for a new coach and was expecting to announce a timetable in the next day or so.
Andrews was among more than 80 candidates from across the United States to apply for the job and was one of just eight to be interviewed.
“More than anything, when I started getting feedback from coaches in the Lone Star Conference, they kept telling me this was a coach I needed to look at,” UCO Athletic Director Stan Wagnon said Monday. “She obviously cares about her players and demands more out of them than just good basketball skills.
“Her energy and drive come through in the type of culture and chemistry she’s developed there at Cameron and we’re excited to bring that to our program.”
Wagnon served as the Lone Star Conference Commissioner for several years before taking the job as UCO’s athletic director and he used his LSC contacts during the search.
“After we interviewed her, I talked with several coaches in the Lone Star and the reports were excellent,” he said. “Sometimes you make those calls and get a mixed bag of comments but everything I was told by LSC coaches was overwhelming positive; the coaches I visited with all had good things to say about her.”
The UCO opening was created in March when 16-year veteran coach Guy Hardacker retired.
“We started our search in late March with a goal to end up having a coach in place by the end of April and we just made that deadline,” Wagnon said. “We offered the job Thursday and she accepted Saturday.
“One thing we like is during her years as the Cameron head coach is her familiarity with the State of Oklahoma and getting state kids. The way our scholarships work, it makes our dollars go much further if we can get kids from our state. She’s accomplished that at Cameron and we think she can do the same thing here.
“Of course, her ties to her native Australia are very exciting and we hope that is another avenue she will use to bring top athletes to UCO.”
Andrews led the Aggies to the past two LSC tournament semifinals and her 20-21 team also earned a berth in the NCAA Division II South Central Region Tournament.
Prior to Cameron, Andrews worked on the Fresno State bench from 2012-14 where they would capture back-to-back Mountain West Tournament Titles. She also played 86 games for the Bulldogs from 2007-11 under former Aggie women's basketball coach and Lawton native, Adrian Wiggins.
While at Fresno State, she would help the Bulldogs to a .730 winning percentage overall.
As a former Bulldog, Andrews helped lead the team to four-straight WAC titles and four NCAA appearances. Andrews scored a career-high 23 points at Loyola Marymount on Dec. 5, 2009. She earned Academic All-WAC honors in 2010, and was named to the WAC All-Tournament team as a freshman in 2008.
Andrews received her bachelor's degree in 2011 and master's degree in 2014 from Fresno State.