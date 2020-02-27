The Cameron women’s basketball team visits Eastern New Mexico and No. 25 West Texas A&M for their final road trip of the regular season before beginning postseason play next week.
The Aggies play ENMU tonight at 6:30 p.m. and Saturday at 2 p.m. against West Texas.
Last week, Maighan Hedge notched her ninth and 10th games this season with 25-plus points, including a 26 point, 10 assist double-double against UAFS, CU’s first points/assists double-double since 2009; Hedge also reached the 500-point mark for the season (522), the first Aggie to do so since 1991.
Ava Battese’s six three-point field goals against UAFS passed her own single-season mark of 89 set last year and she is now just four away from the broken record of 96 held by Brandi Leal; as a team Cameron is on the verge of breaking the Lone Star Conference single season record of 268 (CU has 251).
With their two wins last week, Cameron is an even .500 (13-13) on the season and 12-8 in league play. They also finish division play with a 6-4 mark, which was tied for the second best out of the six division squads. The Aggies rank second in the LSC in scoring, averaging 73.4 points per game while shooting right at 39 percent from the field. They also make a league-best 9.7 three-point field goals, which is ninth-best in all of Division II.
Eastern New Mexico enters their final week of the regular season with an 18-8 record after going just 3-2 in their last five outings. They average just 68 points on the offensive end, but hold opponents to a 58.5 scoring average while limiting them to shoot just 37 percent from the floor and 26.5 percent from three. A trio of Greyhounds are scoring over 10 points per game, led by sophomore guard Zamorye Cox, who averaged 12.3 points, 4.1 rebounds, 4.4 assists, and 2.7 steals per outing.