Cameron’s women’s basketball team fended off a late St. Mary’s rally to come out victorious, 62-60, inside the Aggie Gym on Saturday afternoon.

The win gives the Aggies their first conference win of the season, improving to 3-5 overall and 1-2 in the LSC. The win for CU snaps the three-game losing streak against the Rattlers in the series.

