Cameron’s women’s basketball team fended off a late St. Mary’s rally to come out victorious, 62-60, inside the Aggie Gym on Saturday afternoon.
The win gives the Aggies their first conference win of the season, improving to 3-5 overall and 1-2 in the LSC. The win for CU snaps the three-game losing streak against the Rattlers in the series.
The Cameron men were unable to make it a sweep, dropping an 81-68 decision.
Both CU teams will have little time to regroup as St. Edward’s comes to Lawton Monday for a 5:30 p.m. conference doubleheader.
In the women’s game, Alena Wilson would score a game-high 18 points; she recorded a double-double with 12 rebounds. Korie Allensworth was the second-leading scorer in the game with 17 points. Karley Miller scored nine points, Kiara Lovings scored seven, Katie King and Mikayla Peterson scored three, Alannah Gillespie and Kailyn Lay tallied two, and LaKya Leslie scored one.
The game started slow for both teams, as halfway through the first quarter, the score was 8-3 in favor of the Aggies. StMU would chip away, cutting the deficit to three at 12-9, but a late three-pointer by Allensworth would give CU a 15-9 lead before a closing layup made the score 15-11 in favor of the home team.
Early in the second period, both offenses would get baskets, trading scores before a three-point play by Allensworth would stretch it to a five-point lead at 20-15. The Rattlers would claw back from down seven to knot the score at 24-24 after a layup by Gabby Elliott and a three-pointer from Tonia Bilic; St. Mary’s would hold a slight lead at the break at 28-26.
StMU would open the second half by extending their lead to six points before Wilson would score four straight points, and a Lovings deep ball would give Cameron a 35-34 lead. After threes from Allensworth and King and a sandwiched layup from Gillespie, the Black-and-Gold would hold a nine-point lead at 43-34 late in the third quarter. The Rattlers would not stop pushing back, cutting the score to 47-39 to head to the final stanza.
St. Mary’s used an early 5-0 run to get the score within two possessions at 49-44. Six consecutive points from CU would give them an 11-point lead at 55-44 with just under five minutes to play. Cameron’s last points came off two made free throws from Miller with 70 seconds to play and the Aggies holding a 62-52 lead. The Ratters would score eight points in 30 seconds to cut the score to two at 62-60. StMU would have two chances in the final seconds to tie the game but would miss both shots, falling to Cameron 62-60.
King dished out 10 assists, Lay recorded two, and Allensworth, Hallie Horton, and Wilson added one.
Lay grabbed eight rebounds, King pulled in six, Allensworth and Peterson snagged three, Leslie and Miller collected two, and Horton and Gillespie added one board.