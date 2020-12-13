LAWTON — The Cameron women’s basketball team rebounded with a big win over rival Midwestern State on Saturday behind a team effort led by stand-out newcomers Delecia Brown and Kiara Lovings.
The Aggies dropped the season opener on Friday, 78-71, but bounced back Saturday with a resounding 75-52 victory.
A year ago, the Aggies were lights-out from beyond the arc setting multiple records from the three point line. In their season opener on Friday, the Black and Gold made two shots from long distance as a team, both courtesy of Whitney Outon.
After only nailing a pair of threes in game one, CU surpassed that in the first quarter of Saturday’s contest just past the five minute mark. After building a five point lead prior to the first quarter media timeout, the Mustangs strung together a run to pull them within one.
Cameron was able to dominate the second frame outscoring the Mustangs 17-8. The Black and Gold scoring production was spread around with Brown, Maighan Hedge, and Lovings tied for the team-high with eight points each. Jazmin Luster was not far behind pouring in six points in the first half.
The Aggies never looked back as they were able to avoid a slow-start to the second half thanks to outstanding offense, and head coach Emma Andrews’ decision to switch to a zone defense. Coach Andrews said the decision to go zone, which was rarely deployed a year ago, came about this morning when wondering what adjustments she could make from game one to game two.
One bright spot of Friday night’s loss was
Maighan Hedge becoming the 12th Aggie to join the 1,000-Point Club.
The Melbourne, Australia native entered Friday’s contest needing just 11 points to notch her name in the CU record books as a member of the 1,000-Point Club. It took less than a half for Hedge to get there as a runner in the lane with just less than a minute left in the second quarter gave the CU guard 12 points in the game, surpassing the historic milestone.
Hedge, who averaged 30 points in two meetings against the Mustangs last season, continued her success against her program’s rival, scoring 23 points on eight made shots while going 7-9 from the foul line. She also led the Aggies with seven of their 39 rebounds.
CU had a much better rebounding effort Saturday, winning the battle on the glass 46-39. When asked about the adjustment to the schedule this season and having to play back-to-back nights CU head coach Emma Andrews said, “It’s not that different.” citing a benefit being they get to focus on one opponent for the week.
Up next, the Aggies will take a trip to Odessa, Texas to take on UT Permian Basin for a pair of games on Dec. 18 and 19. The road contests will start at 5 p.m. and 3 p.m. respectively.