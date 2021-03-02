Normally when you reach the playoffs, conference tournament or whatever the post-season may offer, it’s not a good idea to discuss regular-season meetings.
So, with Cameron hosting Midwestern today at 5 p.m. in the first round of the Lone Star Conference Tournament, what happened back in December just doesn’t seem pertinent. Either does the past tournament history against MSUn shouldn’t be considered before this rematch.
The important things to focus on are the fact Cameron went on the road last weekend to Texas Woman’s University and split an important two-game series to earn the right to host.
What is different now is the Aggies have found their niche, a full-court press that has been critical in their recent streak of big wins that included victories over No. 3 Texas A&M-Commerce and a sweep of No. 7 West Texas.
“We’re going to keep the pressure on teams,” CU Coach Emma Andrews said right before the WT series. “We have the depth to pressure teams and the players have bought totally into what we’re doing. They are priding themselves in forcing turnovers and making opponents struggle to get good shots. It’s become our identity.”
The stats back up the improved defense as the Aggies rank 19th nationally in turnovers forced, 14th in turnover margin, 24th in steals per game and 20th in 3-point goals made per game.
They will need another good effort in all those categories to advance to the LSC semifinals.
For the record, MSU had a similar season to that of the Aggies, winning 6 of 8 games in January to aide its cause. Senior Morgan Lenahan leads the Mustangs with 14.8 points per game, while Frances King averages 11.2 to provide some balance.
Getting back to those earlier meetings, it almost came up a sweep for the Aggies as they lost 78-71 in the first game but just two days later CU rolled to a 75-52 victory.