Cameron’s women’s basketball team is set for a rematch with No. 10 Texas A&M-Commerce as they play a rescheduled, mid-week contest in Commerce, Texas on Tuesday.
Cameron’s wins over UT Tyler put them over the .500 mark for the first time early January; Friday’s win also put CU head coach Emma Andrews over the 50-win mark for her coaching career.
The Aggies were very disruptive on defense against the Patriots, forcing 26 turnovers with 11 steals in game one and then 26 turnovers with 16 steals in game two.
The series between Cameron and Texas A&M-Commerce has been moved around multiples, originally scheduled for the final series of the regular season, Feb. 25 and 27, the games were moved up to Jan. 14 and 16, and then the second game was postponed and rescheduled for Tuesday.
Commerce’s DesiRay Kernal is tied with CU’s Maighan Hedge for second in the Lone Star Conference in scoring, averaging 16.5 points per game; sophomore guard Dyani Robinson’s 18.0 points per game would lead the conference, if she had played in all 11 of the Lions’ contests.