RICHARDSON, Texas — The Cameron women's basketball team returns to the court with high expectations heading into the 2021-22 season picked fourth in the Lone Star Conference Preseason Poll.
Despite a shortened season, the Aggie women had a breakout 2020-21 campaign, going 11-8 and 10-6 in league games on their way to an appearance in both the LSC Tournament and NCAA Division II South Central Region semifinal games. Head coach Emma Andrews returns all but a few pieces from that squad and has reloaded with a talented group of transfers and freshmen.
Among those returning are leading scorer Maighan Hedge, All-LSC selection Stephanie Peterson and All-Freshman team member Katie King.
Cameron's new season begins on Nov. 12 and Nov. 13 at home in the Aggie Gym against Adams State and Colorado-Colorado Springs. Both games are scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m.