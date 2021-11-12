The Cameron women’s basketball team begins their highly anticipated 2021-22 season with a pair of Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference members this weekend in the Aggie Gym.
The Aggie women have high hopes heading into the new season and the Cameron faithful get an early look at the squad as they host Adams State on Friday night and the University of Colorado-Colorado Springs on Saturday.
After a trip to the NCAA Division II South Central Regional last spring, the Aggies were picked to finish fourth in the Lone Star Conference Preseason Poll, their highest ranking since joining the league.
Cameron returns three All-Conference players including two-time first team selection Maighan Hedge, who is one of the top returning players in the league and the nation, averaging 16.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, 4.2 assists, and 2.1 steals last season.
CU’s recruiting class features three Oklahoma High School basketball stars, as Chelsea Lazenby, Korie Allensworth, and Jenni Beebe were all 1,000-point scorers (Lazenby and Allensworth scored over 2,000 points) and All-State selections in their respective classes, joining teammate Katie King.
On paper, the Aggies are poised for a breakout season. They were picked to finish fourth in the Lone Star Conference Preseason Poll, they return three All-Conference players and four of their top-5 scorers from last season, and have added talented pieces over the offseason. In the sixth year under head coach Emma Andrews, CU still has a lot to prove despite making a trip to the South Central Regional last season. In 2020-21, the Aggies got off to a slow start, going 3-5 during the first two months of the season. From February on, thanks to a switch up in tempo and defense, they went 8-3, including a six-game winning streak to start the month and three wins against top-10 ranked opponents. Cameron’s offense was one of the top in the LSC last season, scoring nearly 70 points per game, and despite giving up around the same number on defense, their 11.1 steals per outing was 19th best in all of Division II.
Hedge leads the group of returners, ranking third in points, fifth in assists, and 12th in steals in the LSC a year ago. She is joined in the backcourt by Katie King, Stephanie Peterson and Logan Collyer, all of which averaged over 1.4 steals per game in 2020-21. Peterson also led the Aggies in rebounding, and will be aided down low by Whitney Outon and LaKya Leslie who both had double-double potential. Newcomers Korie Allensworth and Jenni Beebe should also provide help on both sides of the floor, as will Chelsea Lazenby and returner Karley Miller, who had a breakout game when she scored 18 points against MSU in the first round of the LSC Tournament.