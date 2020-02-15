Cameron University’s women’s basketball team has been playing well in recent weeks, winning six out of its last seven games to climb to No. 7 in the overall standings of the Lone Star Conference but today the acid test comes for the Aggies as powerful Texas A&M-Commerce comes to the Aggie Gym.
The Aggie women are now 11-12 overall but more importantly they are 10-7 in the LSC and 4-3 in their division heading into the 2 p.m. battle today at the Aggie Gym. A&M-Commerce is now 23-0 overall. 17-0 in the Lone Star and 7-0 in their division. Since the two teams are in the same division it is an important game if the Aggies have any thoughts of gaining ground on the Lions.
Cameron men will face another tough test today at 4 p.m. as the Aggies try to finish fast and climb into the tournament conversation. The CU men are 6-17 overall, 5-12 in LSC action and 3-5 in the division. The Lions are 15-8 overall but 7-0 in division games and 11-6 in LSC games, leaving them firmly in the conference tournament picture.
Women close to punching ticket
But, Cameron is firmly entrenched in the field for the LSC Tournament but each win will improve the seeding for Emma Andrews’ club with is seventh overall entering today’s games. A&M-Commerce is well ahead of the No. 2 teams, Lubbock Christian and West Texas, which are both 14-3. Tarleton is fourth at 12-5, Eastern New Mexico is fifth at 11-6 and Angelo State is sixth at 11-7.
St. Edwards and St. Mary’s, two newcomers to the LSC, are tied for eighth with 10-8 marks, UAFS is 10th at 9-9, Oklahoma Christian is 11th at 7-10 and Midwestern 12th at 6-11.
The LSC Tournament will feature the three division winners and the top 12 teams in both men’s and women’s divisions.
West Texas, St. Mary’s and A&M-Commerce are the division leaders at present, so as of now the top 12 teams the field would include the top 12 teams that were listed above.
After today’s home game with the Lions, the Aggies will host Oklahoma Christian Thursday, then battle USAF on Saturday, Feb. 22. CU will be doing its best to register a couple of home wins since the final road trip features games against Eastern New Mexico and West Texas, both teams that are currently ahead of the Aggies in the standings.
First, though, there’s today’s matchup against the Lions but Andrews feels confident entering the afternoon contest.
“The good thing is that this bunch doesn’t seem to know much about A&M-Commerce because so many of them are young and haven’t seen them playoff,” she said. “It is a short turnaround time but Coach (Jeff Mahoney) really has been helping with the scouting and that allows me more time to focus on what we’re needing to do to get better. He gives the players the information they need and not overwhelm them. I’m so lucky to have him. there on the bench with me.”
What that scouting report says is that the Lions get the job done with balance with three players in the top 25 list of scoring leaders, but the best is Chania Wright, the league’s 11th best point producer with an average of 13.4 points per game.
On the Aggie side, Maighan Hedge is leading the Lone Star with an average of 19.8 points per game and teammate Ava Battese is No. 5 on the LSC charts with a 16.5 average per game. Battese leads the conference with 80 3-point goals, 12 more than her closest competitor, Delany Nix of West Texas. Hedge is fourth in the league with 58 treys this season.
Where Cameron needs to improve is on defense as the Aggie women are last in the league in total defense, allowing 77.7 points per game. They counter that with good offense as Andrews’ club is third in the LSC in scoring with 71.7 points per contest.
Men need late winning streak
The Aggie men are almost to the point of reaching “must-win” territory with five games remaining, three of those at home. With the Aggies being 14th overall, they need to beat division foes Oklahoma Christian and UAFS later this month but they could really aid their cause by upsetting the Lions today.
Cameron continues to struggle with turnover issues, giving up possession several times down the stretch in a tough home loss to Texas-Tyler Thursday.
The Aggies are near the bottom in total defense, allowing 78.9 points a game while scoring just 70.3 points per contest.