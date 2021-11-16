After opening the season 2-0 against a pair of Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference teams, the Aggies now have a date with rival Midwestern State on Tuesday in a non-conference battle 5:30 p.m.
The Cameron women’s basketball team looked impressive during their 2021-22 debut last weekend beating their opponents by an average of 28 points. They now welcome MSU to the friendly confines of the Aggie Gym in a rare early-season, mid-week rivalry game to open a tough week two of the season.
For the first time since 2015-16, the Aggie women are 2-0 to start a new season after dominating wins over Adams State and Colorado-Colorado Springs, where they showcased their spread out scoring attack and suffocating defense.
Maighan Hedge was awarded for her back-to-back 25+ point outings over the weekend by being named the Lone Star Conference Offensive Player of the Week; she scored 26 against the Grizzlies and 29 against UCCS and shot over 58 percent from the floor.
Cameron averaged 27.5 forced turnovers during their opening weekend, including 33 against the Mountain Lions, which currently ranks first in the LSC and 13th nationally to this point in the season; they also averaged a league-best 15.5 steals per game, which ranks ninth nationally.
Midwestern State also went 2-0 against Adams State and UCCS, beating the Mountain Lions by 11 on Friday night and then the Grizzlies by two on Saturday.
Mustang sophomore Frances King averaged 15.5 points and 3.5 rebounds over the weekend, shooting 50 percent from the field and 86 percent from the charity stripe for third-year head coach Christopher Reay.
ABOUT THE AGGIES
Cameron proved in ots first two games of their season that last season’s stretch run was not a fluke and they are not a team to sleep on. Their “controlled chaos” playing style gave both Adams State and UCCS problems as the Black and Gold had a point differential of +28, which was first in the LSC and 10th nationally through this point in the season. On offense, they averaged 85 points, made 12 three-pointers and 17 free throws per outing, and shot over 42 percent from the field and 36 percent from long range. Defensively, the Aggies held the opposition to just over 34-percent shooting from the floor, just 18 percent from three, and forced them into an average of 27.5 turnovers, 15.5 of which coming on steals.
Hedge earned her way to weekly acclaim in the conference by leading the Aggies in scoring over the weekend while also shooting over 58 percent from the field and 66.7 percent from three. Katie King averaged 13 points, four rebounds, four assists, and 3.5 steals to start her second year on campus. Newcomer Korie Allensworth had a solid debut, averaging 11.5 points, 3.5 rebounds, two helpers, 2.5 steals, and one block over the two-game span. Additionally, Stephanie Peterson led the Black and Gold with an average of 6.5 rebounds and 4.5 assists against the RMAC foes.