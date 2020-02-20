Cameron’s women’s basketball team closes out the home season against Oklahoma Christian tonight, which will be their annual Pink Night as a part of the Play4Kay initiative, and then UAFS on Saturday, which will be Senior Day and Homecoming for the university.
Tonight’s game tips off at 5:30 p.m. and Saturday’s game is set for 2 p.m.
In the Lone Star Conference standings, the Aggies currently sit in ninth, UAFS follows in 10th, and Oklahoma Christian is tied for 11th with Midwestern State; the top 12 teams make the tournament.
Cameron is still playing to earn the fifth through eighth seed in the LSC tournament and the chance to host a first-round contest. They are 11-13 on the year and 10-8 in league play. The Aggies’ 72 points per game is third most in the LSC, while their 9.6 three-point field goals per game is tops in the league and 10th in all of Division II.
Cameron last played on Saturday, where it was just a few possessions away from upsetting the undefeated and No. 3 ranked A&M-Commerce Lions. The Aggies shot 39 percent from the field, but was just 7-31 from three and 15-23 from the foul line in the five-point loss. Senior Amaka Nwakamma had 24 points and 12 rebounds.
Tonight, the Aggies play an Oklahoma Christian team they beat on the road by eight back in January. OC enters this contest tied for 11th in the LSC standings. Maddison Collyer leads the Eagles with 11.1 points, 5.2 assists, and 3.9 rebounds per game, while Megan Shelton averages 10.9 points and 4.0 rebounds and Katie Mayo averages 10.8 points and a team-best 7.6 boards per contest.
Tonight’s game will once again pit cousin against cousin as Collyer’s cousin, Logan Collyer, plays for the Aggies.
Cameron beat UAFS back in January as well, scoring 43 points in the second half to eek out a five-point win. Fort Smith’s top player is Mar’Shalia Lollie, who averages 10.3 points and 7.2 rebounds while shooting 59 percent from the field.
Saturday’s game will feature Senior Day celebrations for Amaka Nwakamma, Ava Battese and McKenna Spikes, as well as Homecoming festivities. Members of the 2020 Athletics Hall of Fame class will be honored at halftime of the women’s game.