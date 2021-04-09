The Cameron softball team opens a four-game weekend with a doubleheader Friday against No. 10 West Texas A&M before hosting Eastern New Mexico for Senior Day on Sunday.
The Aggies, despite being just 8-8 in Lone Star Conference play, have been on a hot streak, winning eight of their last 10 games. Before their off week last weekend, CU swept Texas Womans in a doubleheader and then split a pair of games against Midwestern State.
At the plate, the Aggies boast a .322 batting average with 161 runs scored and 24 total home runs. When they reach base they are one of the most dangerous teams in the nation, ranking first in the LSC and fourth in Division II with 74 stolen bases on the year. Mikayla Richmond leads the chaos on the base-paths with 22 stolen bases, while Khmari Edwards has swiped 19 bases and Brenna Busby has 18 steals.
Edwards is putting together another All-American campaign with a .411 batting average, 27 RBI, and 25 runs scored. Busby leads the way with 34 runs scored and is batting .405, while Haley Castle has had a power surge and leads the team with eight homers to go along with an .852 slugging percentage, which is first in the conference.
Cameron’s pitching staff, led by a pair of shut-down hurlers in Breley Webb and Bethany Hines, owns a 3.29 combined ERA with 164 strikeouts and a .265 opponents’ batting average. Webb leads the way with a 2.54 ERA and has struck out 72 batters, which is sixth best in the LSC, in 17 69 innings. Hines has recorded 68 K’s, seventh in the conference, and owns a 3.10 ERA in 88.0 innings of work.
The Aggies’ first opponent is one of the toughest they will face all season, the 10th-ranked Lady Buffs from WT. They are 21-7 on the season and 9-7 in league play after splitting a doubleheader against St. Mary’s last time out. West Texas A&M is batting .346 as a team with 34 homeruns and 205 runs scored, which leads the nation. Their pitching staff has combined for a 3.19 ERA with 160 punch-outs and a .260 batting average against.
Shanna McBroom has been one of the top hitters in the nation this season, batting .505 with 40 runs scored and 28 RBI. Ruby Salzman is no slouch behind her, mashing eight homers and driving in 39 RBI to go along with a .466 batting average. In the circle, Kyra Lair and Emilee Wilson have put in the most work. Lair owns a 3.50 ERA and has struck out 90 batters in 82.0 innings, while Wilson has a 3.07 ERA and seven wins in 75.1 innings of work.
Cameron’s second opponent of the weekend, Eastern New Mexico, has seen the complete opposite results this season. The Greyhounds are just 0-13 on the year and are batting .174 with just 16 runs scored in 224 at-bats. Their pitchers have a combined 19.99 ERA with 26 K’s in 52.5 innings of work.
Azalea Martinez is the long ENMU batter hitting over .300 with a .385 average, five doubles, two homers, and four RBI on the season. Tava Boone has thrown the most innings (18.0) in the circle while three others have made more than six appearances this year.
The offensive showdown between the Aggies and the Lady Buffs is scheduled to start at 4 p.m. on Friday at McMahon Field and Athletics Center. Sunday’s doubleheader against ENMU is scheduled to start at noon with Cameron honoring their senior student-athletes prior to the start of game one.